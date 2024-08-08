|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|31 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|The 5th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, 31st August, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. at registered office of the company at Plot No. 67, Bhagwati Nagar, Opp Nilkanth Arcade Opp Kathwada GIDC, Kuha-Kanbha Road Ahmadabad - 382415 for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024; Book Closure for E-Voting of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) Proceeding of 5th Annual General Meeting held on August 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024)
