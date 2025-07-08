Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹95
Prev. Close₹92.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹98
Day's Low₹92.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹5
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.4
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,221.6
|50.44
|11,087.67
|65.13
|0.16
|369.14
|99.25
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
3,710.7
|25.44
|8,620.84
|73.63
|0.32
|515.67
|994.74
EPL Ltd
EPL
231.75
|35.33
|7,411.1
|63.7
|2.93
|316.7
|32.15
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
780
|15.65
|5,046.4
|96.61
|0.9
|704.83
|324.24
Uflex Ltd
UFLEX
603.05
|20.3
|4,354.71
|71.21
|0.5
|1,947.09
|449.69
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
D-19-20 Panki Industrial Area,
P O Udyog Nagar,
Uttar Pradesh - 208022
Tel: 91-512-2691113-6
Website: http://www.kanplas.com
Email: secretary@kanplas.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up
