iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up Share Price Live

98
(5.66%)
May 23, 2018|11:38:38 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open95
  • Day's High98
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close92.75
  • Day's Low92.85
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value5
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.4
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

95

Prev. Close

92.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

98

Day's Low

92.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

5

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.4

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up Corporate Action

No Record Found

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:42 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,221.6

50.4411,087.6765.130.16369.1499.25

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

3,710.7

25.448,620.8473.630.32515.67994.74

EPL Ltd

EPL

231.75

35.337,411.163.72.93316.732.15

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

780

15.655,046.496.610.9704.83324.24

Uflex Ltd

UFLEX

603.05

20.34,354.7171.210.51,947.09449.69

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

D-19-20 Panki Industrial Area,

P O Udyog Nagar,

Uttar Pradesh - 208022

Tel: 91-512-2691113-6

Website: http://www.kanplas.com

Email: secretary@kanplas.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up

Company FAQs

What is the Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up share price today?

The Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up is ₹23.40 Cr. as of 23 May ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up?

The PE and PB ratios of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up is 0 and 19.60 as of 23 May ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 May ‘18

What is the CAGR of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up?

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -13.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up?

The shareholding pattern of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Partly Paid Up

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.