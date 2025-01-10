iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanungo Financiers Ltd Balance Sheet

7.64
(4.95%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.63

4.63

4.63

4.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.4

1.14

0.74

0.36

Net Worth

6.03

5.77

5.37

4.99

Minority Interest

Debt

12.54

6.74

7.51

14.28

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

18.57

12.51

12.88

19.27

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

2.94

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.09

Networking Capital

17.98

12.42

12.7

14.15

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

18.03

12.48

12.71

14.34

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.03

-0.01

-0.03

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.03

0

-0.16

Cash

0.59

0.09

0.18

2.1

Total Assets

18.57

12.51

12.88

19.28

