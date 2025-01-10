Kanungo Financiers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.63
4.63
4.63
4.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.4
1.14
0.74
0.36
Net Worth
6.03
5.77
5.37
4.99
Minority Interest
Debt
12.54
6.74
7.51
14.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.57
12.51
12.88
19.27
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
2.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.09
Networking Capital
17.98
12.42
12.7
14.15
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18.03
12.48
12.71
14.34
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.03
-0.01
-0.03
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.03
0
-0.16
Cash
0.59
0.09
0.18
2.1
Total Assets
18.57
12.51
12.88
19.28
