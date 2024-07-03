iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanungo Financiers Ltd Share Price

7.94
(0.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:53:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.1
  • Day's High8.3
  • 52 Wk High10.94
  • Prev. Close7.91
  • Day's Low7.93
  • 52 Wk Low 4.24
  • Turnover (lac)0.2
  • P/E12.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.28
  • EPS0.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.68
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kanungo Financiers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

8.1

Prev. Close

7.91

Turnover(Lac.)

0.2

Day's High

8.3

Day's Low

7.93

52 Week's High

10.94

52 Week's Low

4.24

Book Value

13.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.68

P/E

12.76

EPS

0.62

Divi. Yield

0

Kanungo Financiers Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

Kanungo Financiers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Kanungo Financiers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.50%

Non-Promoter- 79.49%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kanungo Financiers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.63

4.63

4.63

4.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.4

1.14

0.74

0.36

Net Worth

6.03

5.77

5.37

4.99

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Kanungo Financiers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kanungo Financiers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kanak Rathi

Chairman & Managing Director

Chirag Kirtikumar Shah

Independent Director

Panchal Nrupesh Kirtikumar

Independent Director

DIMPLE ALKESHKUMAR SHAH

Independent Director

Manjulaben Navinchandra Kothari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kanungo Financiers Ltd

Summary

Kanungo Financiers Limited was incorporated on August 27, 1982. The Company isengaged in financialservices, investment, trading in shares, mutual fund and other security.
Company FAQs

What is the Kanungo Financiers Ltd share price today?

The Kanungo Financiers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.94 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kanungo Financiers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kanungo Financiers Ltd is ₹3.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kanungo Financiers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kanungo Financiers Ltd is 12.76 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kanungo Financiers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kanungo Financiers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kanungo Financiers Ltd is ₹4.24 and ₹10.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kanungo Financiers Ltd?

Kanungo Financiers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.78%, 3 Years at -23.55%, 1 Year at 16.32%, 6 Month at 31.83%, 3 Month at -11.52% and 1 Month at -6.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kanungo Financiers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kanungo Financiers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.50 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 79.50 %

