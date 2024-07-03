SectorFinance
Open₹8.1
Prev. Close₹7.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.2
Day's High₹8.3
Day's Low₹7.93
52 Week's High₹10.94
52 Week's Low₹4.24
Book Value₹13.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.68
P/E12.76
EPS0.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.63
4.63
4.63
4.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.4
1.14
0.74
0.36
Net Worth
6.03
5.77
5.37
4.99
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kanak Rathi
Chairman & Managing Director
Chirag Kirtikumar Shah
Independent Director
Panchal Nrupesh Kirtikumar
Independent Director
DIMPLE ALKESHKUMAR SHAH
Independent Director
Manjulaben Navinchandra Kothari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kanungo Financiers Ltd
Summary
Kanungo Financiers Limited was incorporated on August 27, 1982. The Company isengaged in financialservices, investment, trading in shares, mutual fund and other security.
The Kanungo Financiers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.94 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kanungo Financiers Ltd is ₹3.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kanungo Financiers Ltd is 12.76 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kanungo Financiers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kanungo Financiers Ltd is ₹4.24 and ₹10.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kanungo Financiers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.78%, 3 Years at -23.55%, 1 Year at 16.32%, 6 Month at 31.83%, 3 Month at -11.52% and 1 Month at -6.39%.
