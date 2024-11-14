iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanungo Financiers Ltd Board Meeting

Kanungo Financi. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Kanungo Financiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 Board Meeting was held today to consider and approve the unaudited financial result for quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. The meeting commenced at 12:00 pm and concluded at 02:00 pm (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
The board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company. The outcome is attached herewith. The meeting commenced at 02:00 pm and concluded at 02:30 pm.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Kanungo Financiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The board meeting was held today to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. The meeting commenced at 12:00 pm and concluded at 01:30 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
Kanungo Financiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results as on 31.03.2024 The board meeting was held today to approve the audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. The meeting started at 12:00 pm and concluded at 01:40 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Kanungo Financiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company was held today at 02:00 pm at the registered office of the company to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. The meeting concluded at 02:30 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)

