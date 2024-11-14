Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Kanungo Financiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 Board Meeting was held today to consider and approve the unaudited financial result for quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. The meeting commenced at 12:00 pm and concluded at 02:00 pm (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

The board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company. The outcome is attached herewith. The meeting commenced at 02:00 pm and concluded at 02:30 pm.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Kanungo Financiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The board meeting was held today to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. The meeting commenced at 12:00 pm and concluded at 01:30 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Kanungo Financiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results as on 31.03.2024 The board meeting was held today to approve the audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. The meeting started at 12:00 pm and concluded at 01:40 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024