Kapil Cotex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.92
1.04
1.04
1.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.92
2.45
2.68
2.18
Net Worth
10.84
3.49
3.72
3.22
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.29
0.56
0.64
0.47
Total Liabilities
11.13
4.05
4.36
3.69
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.93
4.04
4.35
3.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.24
0
-0.01
-0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.16
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.4
0
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
8.43
0.02
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
11.12
4.06
4.36
3.69
