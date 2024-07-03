SectorTextiles
Open₹275.2
Prev. Close₹289
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.41
Day's High₹275.2
Day's Low₹274.55
52 Week's High₹350.8
52 Week's Low₹114.55
Book Value₹59.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)52.58
P/E30.42
EPS9.5
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.92
1.04
1.04
1.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.92
2.45
2.68
2.18
Net Worth
10.84
3.49
3.72
3.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
0
0
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.03
-0.02
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
8.57
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
0.01
0.01
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-33.73
66.38
-3.33
-69.37
EBIT growth
28.6
33.84
697.67
-116.09
Net profit growth
27.81
32.66
580.29
-124.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & CFO
Prakashchandra Rathi
Managing Director
PoonamRathi
Non Executive Director
Yogesh Nandlal Chandak
Independent Director
Jagdish Manohar Mantri
Independent Director
Rakesh Somani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Kapil Cotex Limited was incorporated on October 14, 1983. The Company is involved in Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. During the concerned year, it did not get any revenue from its main objects. However, it gives consultancy & assistance in selling the goods of foreign clients & earned brokerage/consultancy income. It also deals in shares & Securities, where it earned capital gains & dividend income.
The Kapil Cotex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹274.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kapil Cotex Ltd is ₹52.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kapil Cotex Ltd is 30.42 and 4.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kapil Cotex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kapil Cotex Ltd is ₹114.55 and ₹350.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kapil Cotex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.90%, 3 Years at 100.42%, 1 Year at 96.13%, 6 Month at 92.67%, 3 Month at 70.85% and 1 Month at 21.74%.
