iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kapil Cotex Ltd Share Price

274.55
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:52:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open275.2
  • Day's High275.2
  • 52 Wk High350.8
  • Prev. Close289
  • Day's Low274.55
  • 52 Wk Low 114.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.41
  • P/E30.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value59.18
  • EPS9.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)52.58
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kapil Cotex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

275.2

Prev. Close

289

Turnover(Lac.)

0.41

Day's High

275.2

Day's Low

274.55

52 Week's High

350.8

52 Week's Low

114.55

Book Value

59.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

52.58

P/E

30.42

EPS

9.5

Divi. Yield

0

Kapil Cotex Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Kapil Cotex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kapil Cotex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:01 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.71%

Non-Promoter- 37.28%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kapil Cotex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.92

1.04

1.04

1.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.92

2.45

2.68

2.18

Net Worth

10.84

3.49

3.72

3.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

0

0

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.04

-0.03

-0.02

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

8.57

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

0.01

0.01

-0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-33.73

66.38

-3.33

-69.37

EBIT growth

28.6

33.84

697.67

-116.09

Net profit growth

27.81

32.66

580.29

-124.98

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kapil Cotex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kapil Cotex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & CFO

Prakashchandra Rathi

Managing Director

PoonamRathi

Non Executive Director

Yogesh Nandlal Chandak

Independent Director

Jagdish Manohar Mantri

Independent Director

Rakesh Somani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kapil Cotex Ltd

Summary

Kapil Cotex Limited was incorporated on October 14, 1983. The Company is involved in Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. During the concerned year, it did not get any revenue from its main objects. However, it gives consultancy & assistance in selling the goods of foreign clients & earned brokerage/consultancy income. It also deals in shares & Securities, where it earned capital gains & dividend income.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kapil Cotex Ltd share price today?

The Kapil Cotex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹274.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kapil Cotex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kapil Cotex Ltd is ₹52.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kapil Cotex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kapil Cotex Ltd is 30.42 and 4.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kapil Cotex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kapil Cotex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kapil Cotex Ltd is ₹114.55 and ₹350.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kapil Cotex Ltd?

Kapil Cotex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.90%, 3 Years at 100.42%, 1 Year at 96.13%, 6 Month at 92.67%, 3 Month at 70.85% and 1 Month at 21.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kapil Cotex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kapil Cotex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.71 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.29 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kapil Cotex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.