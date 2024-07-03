Kapil Cotex Ltd Summary

Kapil Cotex Limited was incorporated on October 14, 1983. The Company is involved in Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. During the concerned year, it did not get any revenue from its main objects. However, it gives consultancy & assistance in selling the goods of foreign clients & earned brokerage/consultancy income. It also deals in shares & Securities, where it earned capital gains & dividend income.