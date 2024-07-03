Kapil Cotex Limited was incorporated on October 14, 1983. The Company is involved in Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. During the concerned year, it did not get any revenue from its main objects. However, it gives consultancy & assistance in selling the goods of foreign clients & earned brokerage/consultancy income. It also deals in shares & Securities, where it earned capital gains & dividend income.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.