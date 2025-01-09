Kapil Cotex Ltd Management Discussions

date which is annexed as Annexure ‘A’ and forms an integral part of this report.

Annexure ‘A’

To,

The Members,

Kapil Cotex Limited

Shop No. 276, Dream Mall, L.B.S. Marg, Near Bhandup Railway Station, Bhandup (W), Mumbai - 40 0078, MH

Our report of even date is to be read along with this letter:

1. Maintenance of secretarial record is the responsibility of the management of the Company. Our responsibility is to express opinion on these secretarial records based on our audit.

2. We have followed the audit practices and processes as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurances about the correctness of the contents of the secretarial record. The verification was done on test basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in secretarial records. We believe that the processes and practices, we followed provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

3. We have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of financial records and Books of Accounts of the Company.

4. Wherever required, we have obtained the Management representation about the compliance of laws, rules regulations and happening of events etc.

5. The compliance of the provision of corporate and other applicable laws, rules, regulations, standards is the responsibility of the management. Our examination was limited to the verification of procedures on test basis.

6. The secretarial Audit report is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which management has conducted the affairs of the company.