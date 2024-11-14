Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

KAPIL COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.to consider and approve unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter and six months ened on 30th september 2024 2.to consider and appoint Mr santosh pimparkar as additional director 3.to consider and appoint ms.nishi jain as compliance officer 4.to consider any other matter with the permission of chairman The Board Meeting to be held on 14/11/2024 Stands Cancelled. KAPIL COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e 14th Day of November, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 30 Sep 2024

Intimation under regulation 29(1) for acceptance of Resignation of Compliance office

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

KAPIL COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

KAPIL COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve financials for the year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Result For The Year Ended 31St March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 27 Apr 2024

KAPIL COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Proposal of acquisition of Skybiotech Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd To considered and approved the proposal of Acquisition of 72.51% equity Shares of Skybiotech Lifesciences Private Limited, after completion of acquisition the target company become the Subsidiary company of Kapil Cotex Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

KAPIL COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve the Allotment of equity shares on preferential basis. Allotment of 8,75,000 equity Shares on preferential bases under Private Placement (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.04.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2024 28 Feb 2024

Preferential Issue of shares To Rectify the Non-compliance of Regulation 170(1) of SEBI (ICDR), Regulation 2015 and again to consider and approve issue of securities through Preferential Issue, to approve Private Placement Offer Letter and to identify the group of persons to whom Preferential Issue shall be made. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.02.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024