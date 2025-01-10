<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT</dhhead>

TO THE MEMBERS OF KAPIL RAJ FINANCE LIMITED

I. Report on the Audit of the Standalone financial Statements

1. Opinion

A. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of KAPIL RAJ FINANCE LIMITED

("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

B. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Indis") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence. we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no matters to be described as key audit matters.

4. Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

A. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information to the extent applicable, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not over the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

B. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

A. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indis and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

B. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to dose.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

A. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

B. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii) Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

C. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements maybe influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

D. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

E. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

F. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

II. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

A. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

B. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

C. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account

D. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indias specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014

E. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

F. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

G. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

H. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv)

a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), With the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("ultimate beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall. Whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, Security or the like on behalf of Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v) During the year, company has not declared or paid dividend during the year which is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi) Based on our examination, which includes test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended on March 31,2024 which does not have a feature of recording audit trails (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transaction recorded in the software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trails as per the statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Section of our reports to the Members of KAPIL raj finance limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of KAPIL RAJ FINANCE LIMITED ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (:ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of KAPIL raj finance limited of even date)

Pursuant to Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of Audit, we state that:

(i) (a) As explained to us, There are no property, Plant and Equipments and Intangible Assets

in the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(i)(a) is not applicable.

(b) As explained to us, There are no property, Plant and Equipments and Intangible Assets in the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(i)(b) is not applicable.

(c) As explained to us, there is no immovable property held by the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, plant and Equipments and Intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31st, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, the company holds inventory of shares and those are in demat form so it is not possible to physically verify the inventory by the management.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has granted loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly the provisions of clause 3(iii) (a) to (c) of the Order are applicable to the Company.

1. The Terms and conditions of the grant of such loan are prima facie not prejudicial to the companys interest.

2. The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments and receipts are regular.

3. In respect of the loans granted by the company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the Balance sheet date.

4. No loan granted by the company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

5. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information ad explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable. Hence, reporting under 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) As informed to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

(vii) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our

examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2022 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income Tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax outstanding on account of any dispute.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act. 1961.

(ix) a. The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender.

hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c. The company has not taken any long term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, no funds were raised for short term by the company. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

e. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the Company has not taken any funds from the entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f. The company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting of the clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable.

(x) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term loans. During the year under review Company has converted 5800000 warrants into equity in four trenches resulting in increase of paid up capital from Rs 5,14,00,000 to Rs 10,94,00,000.

(xi) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. Also, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company which could be considered while determining the Nature, Timing and Extent of the Audit procedures. hence, reporting under clause 3(xi) is not applicable.

(xii) In our opinion, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a. In our opinion the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xvi)

(a) The Company is registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from Reserve bank of India Act, 1934;

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) There are no CIC as a part of the group.

(xvii)

The company has not incurred Cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the financial year.

(xix)

On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit reports indicating the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as they fall due.

(x) The CSR requirements are not applicable on the company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xx) is not applicable.