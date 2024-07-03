iifl-logo-icon 1
Kapil Raj Finance Ltd Share Price

48.68
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:43:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open48.68
  • Day's High48.68
  • 52 Wk High68.66
  • Prev. Close47.73
  • Day's Low48.68
  • 52 Wk Low 13.94
  • Turnover (lac)0.63
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.4
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)53.26
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kapil Raj Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

48.68

Prev. Close

47.73

Turnover(Lac.)

0.63

Day's High

48.68

Day's Low

48.68

52 Week's High

68.66

52 Week's Low

13.94

Book Value

12.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

53.26

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Kapil Raj Finance Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Kapil Raj Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kapil Raj Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kapil Raj Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.94

8.19

5.14

5.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.54

1.36

1.09

1.15

Net Worth

13.48

9.55

6.23

6.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.08

0.54

0.6

-8.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

28.5

0.33

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

28.5

0.33

0

Other Operating Income

0.03

0

0

Other Income

0.3

0.33

1.06

Kapil Raj Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kapil Raj Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Komal Jain

Whole-time Director

Santoshi Rani

Director

Gursharandeep Kaur

Whole-time Director

PRAVIN PRAKASH SALVI

Director

MADHU NEELLESHKUMAR LAHOTI

Addtnl Independent Director

PUNITH D PUTHRAN

Director

DIPESH DINKAR KAMBLI

Director

Savraj Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kapil Raj Finance Ltd

Summary

Kapil Raj Finance Limited was incorporated on December 13, 1985 and obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on June 24, 1986 from the RoCs, Delhi & Haryana. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of financial and insurance service. The Company is in a well diversified business as powered by Memorandum of Association doing business in commercial enterprises, management and financial consultancy, financing all their respective branches, providing hire purchase financing on all types basis all types of industrial and office plant, equipment, machinery, vehicle, building etc., real estate business required for manufacturing, processing, transportation and trading business and other commercial and service business.The Company follows a systematic process for planning and implementation of strategies. The Company is exposed to specific risks that are particular to business and the environment within which it operates, including interest rate volatility, economic cycle, credit risk and market risk. The measurement, monitoring management of risk remains as the key focus areas for company. Barring unforeseen circumstances and political fluctuations as well as natural calamities, the Company expects to withstand the Global/India economy meltdown, along with applying stiff and conventional measures, follows conservative approach and manages the credit risk through prudent selection of clients, delegation of proper lending powers and stipulating various prudential limits
Company FAQs

What is the Kapil Raj Finance Ltd share price today?

The Kapil Raj Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd is ₹53.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd is 0 and 3.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kapil Raj Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd is ₹13.94 and ₹68.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd?

Kapil Raj Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.37%, 3 Years at 59.20%, 1 Year at 106.98%, 6 Month at 109.80%, 3 Month at -24.79% and 1 Month at 28.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

