SectorFinance
Open₹48.68
Prev. Close₹47.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.63
Day's High₹48.68
Day's Low₹48.68
52 Week's High₹68.66
52 Week's Low₹13.94
Book Value₹12.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)53.26
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.94
8.19
5.14
5.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.54
1.36
1.09
1.15
Net Worth
13.48
9.55
6.23
6.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.08
0.54
0.6
-8.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
28.5
0.33
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
28.5
0.33
0
Other Operating Income
0.03
0
0
Other Income
0.3
0.33
1.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Komal Jain
Whole-time Director
Santoshi Rani
Director
Gursharandeep Kaur
Whole-time Director
PRAVIN PRAKASH SALVI
Director
MADHU NEELLESHKUMAR LAHOTI
Addtnl Independent Director
PUNITH D PUTHRAN
Director
DIPESH DINKAR KAMBLI
Director
Savraj Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kapil Raj Finance Ltd
Summary
Kapil Raj Finance Limited was incorporated on December 13, 1985 and obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on June 24, 1986 from the RoCs, Delhi & Haryana. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of financial and insurance service. The Company is in a well diversified business as powered by Memorandum of Association doing business in commercial enterprises, management and financial consultancy, financing all their respective branches, providing hire purchase financing on all types basis all types of industrial and office plant, equipment, machinery, vehicle, building etc., real estate business required for manufacturing, processing, transportation and trading business and other commercial and service business.The Company follows a systematic process for planning and implementation of strategies. The Company is exposed to specific risks that are particular to business and the environment within which it operates, including interest rate volatility, economic cycle, credit risk and market risk. The measurement, monitoring management of risk remains as the key focus areas for company. Barring unforeseen circumstances and political fluctuations as well as natural calamities, the Company expects to withstand the Global/India economy meltdown, along with applying stiff and conventional measures, follows conservative approach and manages the credit risk through prudent selection of clients, delegation of proper lending powers and stipulating various prudential limits
Read More
The Kapil Raj Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.68 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd is ₹53.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd is 0 and 3.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kapil Raj Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd is ₹13.94 and ₹68.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kapil Raj Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.37%, 3 Years at 59.20%, 1 Year at 106.98%, 6 Month at 109.80%, 3 Month at -24.79% and 1 Month at 28.65%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.