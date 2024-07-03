Summary

Kapil Raj Finance Limited was incorporated on December 13, 1985 and obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on June 24, 1986 from the RoCs, Delhi & Haryana. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of financial and insurance service. The Company is in a well diversified business as powered by Memorandum of Association doing business in commercial enterprises, management and financial consultancy, financing all their respective branches, providing hire purchase financing on all types basis all types of industrial and office plant, equipment, machinery, vehicle, building etc., real estate business required for manufacturing, processing, transportation and trading business and other commercial and service business.The Company follows a systematic process for planning and implementation of strategies. The Company is exposed to specific risks that are particular to business and the environment within which it operates, including interest rate volatility, economic cycle, credit risk and market risk. The measurement, monitoring management of risk remains as the key focus areas for company. Barring unforeseen circumstances and political fluctuations as well as natural calamities, the Company expects to withstand the Global/India economy meltdown, along with applying stiff and conventional measures, follows conservative approach and manages the credit risk through prudent selection of clients, delegation of proper lending powers and stipulating various prudential limits

