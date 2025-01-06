Kapil Raj Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.08
0.54
0.6
-8.73
Other operating items
Operating
0.08
0.54
0.6
-8.73
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.46
-0.27
Free cash flow
0.08
0.54
0.14
-9
Equity raised
1.88
1.42
1.32
1.02
Investing
1.03
0
1.47
0
Financing
0.38
0.08
0.08
5.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.37
2.04
3.01
-2.66
