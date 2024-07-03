iifl-logo-icon 1
Kapil Raj Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

50.64
(1.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

12.17

0.57

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.17

0.57

0

0

Other Operating Income

0.04

0

0

0

Other Income

0.37

0.17

0.48

0.77

Total Income

12.59

0.75

0.48

0.77

Total Expenditure

8.07

0.3

0.43

0.73

PBIDT

4.52

0.44

0.05

0.04

Interest

0.16

0

0

0

PBDT

4.36

0.44

0.05

0.04

Depreciation

0.28

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.02

0.15

0.01

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

3.05

0.3

0.04

0.03

Minority Interest After NP

-0.04

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.73

0.3

0.04

0.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.73

0.3

0.04

0.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.42

0.58

0.08

0.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.61

5.14

5.14

5.14

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

37.14

77.19

0

0

PBDTM(%)

35.82

77.19

0

0

PATM(%)

25.06

52.63

0

0

