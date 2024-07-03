Kapil Raj Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
12.17
0.57
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.17
0.57
0
0
Other Operating Income
0.04
0
0
0
Other Income
0.37
0.17
0.48
0.77
Total Income
12.59
0.75
0.48
0.77
Total Expenditure
8.07
0.3
0.43
0.73
PBIDT
4.52
0.44
0.05
0.04
Interest
0.16
0
0
0
PBDT
4.36
0.44
0.05
0.04
Depreciation
0.28
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.02
0.15
0.01
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
3.05
0.3
0.04
0.03
Minority Interest After NP
-0.04
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.73
0.3
0.04
0.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.73
0.3
0.04
0.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.42
0.58
0.08
0.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.61
5.14
5.14
5.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
37.14
77.19
0
0
PBDTM(%)
35.82
77.19
0
0
PATM(%)
25.06
52.63
0
0
