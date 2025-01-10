iifl-logo-icon 1
Kapil Raj Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

52.68
(1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.94

8.19

5.14

5.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.54

1.36

1.09

1.15

Net Worth

13.48

9.55

6.23

6.29

Minority Interest

Debt

0.06

0.23

0.35

0.34

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.54

9.78

6.58

6.63

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

11.57

6.58

6.62

2.5

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0.04

0.04

0

Networking Capital

1.88

1.83

-0.09

-0.04

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.9

1.93

0

0.16

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.01

-0.09

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.09

0

-0.19

Cash

0.05

1.33

0.02

0.08

Total Assets

13.54

9.78

6.59

2.54

