Kapil Raj Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.94
8.19
5.14
5.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.54
1.36
1.09
1.15
Net Worth
13.48
9.55
6.23
6.29
Minority Interest
Debt
0.06
0.23
0.35
0.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.54
9.78
6.58
6.63
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.57
6.58
6.62
2.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.04
0.04
0
Networking Capital
1.88
1.83
-0.09
-0.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.9
1.93
0
0.16
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.01
-0.09
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.09
0
-0.19
Cash
0.05
1.33
0.02
0.08
Total Assets
13.54
9.78
6.59
2.54
