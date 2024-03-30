|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|7 Mar 2024
|6 Apr 2024
|outcome of board meeting adjournment of egm held today 30th march 2024 at 2:30 pm due to lack of quorum (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024) Intimation of Adjourned Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 6th April, 2024 at 02:30 Pm through video Conferencing (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/04/2024) proceedings of Adjourned Extra Ordinary General meeting held on 6th april, 2024 at 2:30 Pm (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.04.2024) outcome of EGm (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/04/2024) clarification regarding delay in submission of outcome of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.04.2024)
