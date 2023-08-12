<dhhead>DIRECTORS’ REPORT</dhhead>

To,

The Members

Kapil Raj Finance Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 38th Annual Report and the Audited financial statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

OPERATION AND FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The summary of operation and financial results of the company for the year with comparative figures for last year is as under:

Particulars Standalone 2023- 2022-23 24(Rs) (Rs.) Net Revenue from Operations - - Other Income 14.70 59.00 Profit before Exceptional and Extra ordinary items and tax (2.25) 35.93 Extra Ordinary Items - - Profit after Exceptional and Extra ordinary items and tax (0.56) 26.89 Amount Transferred to Reserves -

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS AND FUTURE PROSPECTS:

Total income for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024 is Rs 14.70 Lacs as compared to 59 lacs in last year’s. Loss incurred by the Company in the current financial year (0.56) lacs as compared to the profit of Rs. 26.89 lacs in the previous financial year

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The credit balance of Profit and Loss account is transferred to reserves in Balance sheet.

DIVIDEND:

Your Directors has decided to plough back the profit and therefore it was decided to not declare any dividend. DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to Sections 149, 152 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, one-third of such of the Directors as are liable to retire by rotation shall retire every year and if eligible offer themselves for re-appointment at every Annual General Meeting. Consecutively, Ms Madhu Neeleshkumar Lahoti Director will retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offer himself for re-appointment in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Following are the Details of Directors on the Board of the Company:

Sr. No. Name of Directors DIN 1. AMIT Balkrishna Ghume 10428357 2. MADHU NEELESHKUMAR LAHOTI 08266202 3. SANTOSH RANI 09155303 4. PUNITH D PUTHRAN 09207736 5. GURSHARANDEEP KAUR 09229810 6. DIPESH DINKAR KAMBLI 09793345

Further, during the year under review, following are changes in the Board of Directors of the Company in the Company as per Sectio 2(51) and 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 are as follows:

Name of Directors DIN / PAN DATE OF APPOINTMENT/RE SIGNATIO N DESIGNATIO N PRAVIN SALVI PRAKASH 03346896 Resigned 24-01-2024 Managing Director AMIT BALKRISHAN GHUME 09793345 APPOINTED ON 3012-2023 Managing Director

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR: (SECTION 134 (3)(D)

The Declaration by an Independent Director(s) that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 is enclosed.

An independent director shall hold office for a term up to five consecutive years on the Board of a Company and shall not be eligible for reappointment for next five years on passing of a special resolution by the Company.

PARTICULARS OF REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS/KMP/EMPLOYEES

The remuneration policy is directed towards rewarding performance, based on review of achievements. It is aimed at attracting and retaining high caliber talent. The remuneration policy is in consonance with the existing practice in the Industry.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per SEBI (LODR), 2015, during the year under review, the Board carried out the annual evaluation of its own performance. A structured questionnaire covering various aspects of the Board’s functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligation and governance was distributed to each member of the Board and inputs were received. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors who will be appointed at the ensuing Annual General Meeting was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year under review, the Company is having Authorized Share Capital comprises of 11,000,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each amounting to Rs. 110,000,000/-. Further, the Subscribed, Issued and Paid up Capital comprises of 10940000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- amounting to Rs. 109400000/-. 58,00,000 Warrants converted into equity shares during the year under review on 07-04-2023, 28-06-2023, 04-09-2023, 21-10-2023. So that paid up capital increased from Rs 51400000 to 109400000.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

No material changes have occurred between Balance Sheet date and the date on which the financial statement are approved by the Board of Directors.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

A separate report on the Management Discussion and Analysis is attached as a separate part of this Annual Report. CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arm’s length basis, therefore, the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 were not attracted.

Further, there are no materially significant related party transactions during the year under review made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

Your Directors draw attention of the members to in the Accounting Policies to the Financial Statement which sets out

related party disclosures as prescribed under Accounting Standard 18.

Information on transactions with related parties pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Act read with rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014 are given in "Annexure - 1" Form AOC-2 and the same forms part of this report.

COMPANY’S POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION AND DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES

In accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has formulated Remuneration Policy ("the policy"). The objective of the policy is to ensure that Executive Directors and other employees are sufficiently compensated for their performance. The Policy seeks to provide criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

In accordance with SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as entered with the Stock Exchange and some of the best practices followed internationally on Corporate Governance, the report containing the details of corporate governance systems and processes is as follows: At Kapil Raj Finance Limited, Corporate Governance is all about maintaining a valuable relationship and trust with all stakeholders. We consider stakeholders are playing very important role in our success, and we remain committed to maximizing stakeholder value, be it shareholders, employees, suppliers, customers, investors, communities or policy makers. This approach to value creation emanates from our belief that sound governance system, based on relationship and trust, is integral to creating enduring value for all. We have a defined policy framework for ethical conduct of businesses. We believe that any business conduct can be ethical only when it rests on the nine core values of Honesty, Integrity, Respect, Fairness, Purposefulness, Trust, Responsibility, Citizenship and Courage. The corporate governance is an important tool for the protection of shareholder and maximization of their long term values. The objective of Corporate Governance is to achieve excellence in business thereby increasing stakeholders’ worth in the long term which can be achieved keeping the interest of stakeholders’ and comply with all rules, regulations and laws. The principal characteristics of Corporate Governance are Transparency, Independence, Accountability, Responsibility, Fairness, and Social Responsibility along with efficient performance and respecting interests of the stakeholders and the society as a whole.

COMPANY’S PHILOSOPHY ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Companys philosophy on corporate governance is been founded on the fundamental ideologies of the group viz., Trust, Value and Service. Obeying the law, both in letter and in spirit, is the foundation on which the Companys ethical standards are built. On adopting corporate governance, the Company shall make a constant endeavor to achieve excellence in Corporate Governance on continuing basis by following the principles of transparency, accountability and integrity in functioning, so as to constantly striving to enhance value for all stakeholders and the society in general. As a good corporate citizen, the Company will maintain sound corporate practices based on conscience, openness, fairness, professionalism and accountability in building confidence of its various stakeholders in it thereby paving the way for its long term success. We are making continuous efforts to adopt the best practices in corporate governance and we believe that the practices we are putting into place for the company shall go beyond adherence to regulatory framework. The Companys corporate governance philosophy has been further strengthened by adopting a Code of Fair Practice in accordance with the guidelines issued by Reserve Bank of India from time to time.

DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statement:

That in the presentation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, applicable accounting standards have been followed and that there are no material departures;

That they have, in the selection of the accounting policies, consulted the statutory auditors and have applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

That they have taken proper and sufficient care, to the best of their knowledge and ability, for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

That the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

That internal financial controls followed by the Company are adequate and were operating effectively

That the systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were adequate and operating effectively.

HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Holding/ Subsidiary/ Associate Company during the period under review.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, RESEARCH &DEVELOPMENT AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

s r n o Particulars Remarks 1 2 Energy conservation measures taken Additional investments and proposals if any, being implemented for reduction of consumption of energy NIL NIL 3 Impact of the measures at (a) and (b) above for reduction of energy consumption and consequent impact on the cost ofproduction of goods NIL 4 Total energy consumption and energy consumption per unit ofproduction NIL

FORM-A: FORM FOR DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS WITH RESPECT TO CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

S Particulars Remarks Power and fuel consumption NIL Consumption per unit of production NIL

TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

FORM-B: FORM FOR DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS WITH RESPECT TO TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION ETC.,

Research and Development : Nil

Technology Absorption, Adaptation and Innovation : Nil

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO Earnings in Foreign Exchange during the year : Nil Foreign Exchange outgo during the year : Nil

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Particulars of employees as required to be disclosed in terms of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are made available at the registered office of the Company.

CLARIFICATION FOR OBSERVATIONS AS REPORTED BY STATUTORY AUDITOR IN THEIR AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 139 of the Act, the observations of the Statutory Auditors, when read together with the relevant notes tothe accounts and accounting policies are self-explanatory and do not calls for any further comment.

DEPOSITS

DETAILS RELATING TO DEPOSITS COVERED UNDER CHAPTER V OF THE ACT

Accepted during the year Remained unpaid or unclaimed as at the end of the year NIL Cwhether there has been any default in repayment of deposits or payment of interest thereon during the year and if so (default), number of such cases and the total amount involved i. at the beginning of the year ii. maximum during the year iii. at the end of the year

DETAILS OF DEPOSITS WHICH ARE NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF CHAPTER V OF THE ACT

During the Financial Year under review, the Company has not accepted any deposit under Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rule, 2014 as amended from time to time which are not in compliance with the requirements of Chapter V of the Act.

SIGNFICANT / MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED IMPACTING ON GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANY’S OPERATIONS

There have been no significant and material orders passed by any regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and company’s operations in future.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company has made transactions which are within the limit of Loans, Guarantees or Investments under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

BOARD MEETINGS

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on Company / business policy and strategy apart from other Board business. The Board / Committee Meetings are pre-scheduled and a tentative annual calendar of the Board and Committee Meetings is circulated to the Directors in advance to facilitate them to plan their schedule and to ensure meaningful participation in the meetings. However, in case of a special and urgent business need, the Board’s approval is taken by passing resolutions through circulation, as permitted by law, which are confirmed in the subsequent Board meeting.

The Board met 12(times during the financial year. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013. None of the directors is a member in more than ten committees or acts as a Chairman in more than five committees across all companies in which he is a director.

The Composition of the Board and the number of directorships, memberships and chairmanship of committees as on March31, 2024, are provided under coporate governance.

NOTE:-

DETAILS OF RESIGNATION

Mr Praveen Prakash Salvi resigned from directorship on 24th January, 2024

DETAILS OF APPOINTMENT

Mr Amit Balkrishan Ghume appointed as Managing Director with effect from 30december, 2023 BOARD MEETINGS AND ATTENDANCE

There were 12Board Meeting held during the year and the same were held on

07-04-2023 12-08-2023 21-10-2023 24-01-2024 30-05-2023 04-09-2023 13-11-2023 07-02-2024 28-06-2023 05-09-2023 30-12-2023 07-03-2024

Name of director No. of meetings held No. of meetings Attended Last AGM Attended PRAVIN SALVI PRAKASH 9 9 Yes MADHU NEELESHKUMAR LAHOTI 12 12 Yes SANTOSH RANI 12 12 Yes PUNITH D PUTHRAN 12 12 No GURSHARANDEEP KAUR 12 12 Yes DIPESH DINKAR KAMBLI 12 12 No AMIT BALKRISHAN GHUME 3 3 No

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT

Mr. Neeraj Jindal, Company Secretaries, was appointed as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Secretarial Audit Report submitted by them in the prescribed form MR- 3 is attached as Annexure A and forms part of this report.

There are qualifications, observations and other remarks of the Secretarial Auditors in the Report issued by them for the financial year 2023-24.

1. Company is carrying activities of an NBFC and also the overall revenue earned by the Company during the financial year ended March 31, 2021 was from financial activities. As per the provision of Section 45I of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and Reserve Bank of India Press Release 1998-99/1269 dated April 08,

1999, a company would be identified as a Non - Banking Financial Company if its financial assets are more than 50 percent of its total assets (netted off by intangible assets) and income from financial assets are more than 50 percent of the gross income. The Company needs to get itself registered as NBFC.

Bank of India as NBFC.

2. The Company has not filed Form MGT 14(as we could not find it online nor the management could provide it)

for approval of Directors Report 2022-2023.

3. There were certain instance wherein the Company have delayed in filing the returns / disclosures with

Registrar of Companies, Delhi and the Company has paid additional fees for the same.

4. The company has not filed form MGT -7 for F.Y. Ended 31.03.2023.

5. The Companys Website is not working as required by regulation 46 of (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015; hence we can no comment upon the correctness and data dissemination as per regulation 27 of (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.for point 2-5

For point 1 company has made the application to the appropriate authority for the approval is still pending. For point 24 the management of the company is taking all the necessary actions to make good the non-compliance pointed by the secretarial auditor.as for point 5 company site was under maintenance when inspected by auditorf

TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Your Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Therefore there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) during the financial year 2023-24.

STATEMENT INDICATING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company does not have any Risk Management Policy as the elements of risk threatening the Companys existence are very minimal.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

The information required pursuant to Section 197(12) read with Rule, 5 (1) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are provided in the "Annexure" of the Annual Report.

The Company has not appointed any employee(s) in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limits specified under Rule 5 (2) of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN (MGT-9)

An extract of the Annual Return

for the year ended March 31, 2023 as provided under sub-section (3) of Section 92 and prescribed under Rule 12 of Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014 in Form MGT -9 is annexed herewith as Annexure II.

RELATED PARTIES TRANSACTIONS

All the transactions with related parties are in the ordinary course of business and on arm’s length basis. The details of the transactions entered into between the Company and the related parties are mentioned in the financial statements of the Company.

BOARD COMMITTEES

The Company has the following Committees of the Board:

Audit Committee

Stakeholders Relationship Committee Nomination & Remuneration Committee

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.kapilrajfinanceltd.com under investors/policy documents/Vigil Mechanism Policy link.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

The Company believes that internal control necessarily follows the principle of prudent business governance that freedom of management should be exercised within a framework of appropriate checks and balances. The Company remains committed to ensuring an effective internal control environment that inter alia provides assurance on orderly and efficient conduct of operations, security of assets, prevention and detection of frauds/errors, accuracy and completeness of accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

Companys independent and Internal Audit processes, both at the Business and Corporate levels, provide assurance on the adequacy and effectiveness of internal controls, compliance with operating systems, internal policies and regulatory requirements.

The Financial Statements of the Company are prepared on the basis of the Significant Accounting Policies that are carefully selected by management and approved by the Board. These, in turn are supported by a set of divisional Delegation Manual & Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that have been established for individual units/ areas of operations.

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements. Such controls have been tested during the year and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed. Nonetheless the Company recognizes that any internal financial control framework, no matter how well designed, has inherent limitations and accordingly, regular audit and review processes ensure that such systems are reinforced on an ongoing basis.

RISK & MITIGATION

The Company has identified various risks faced by the Company from different areas. As per the provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and listing agreements, the, the Board had adopted a risks management policy whereby a proper framework is set up. Appropriate structures are present so that risks are inherently monitored and controlled. A combination of policies and procedures attempts to counter risks as and when they evolve.

COST AUDITORS

As the Company is operating in the service industry, cost audit is not applicable to the Company and hence no reporting is required.

DISCLOSURE AS REQUIRED UNDER SECTION 22 OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company is committed to provide a protective environment at workplace for all its women employees. To ensure that every woman employee is treated with dignity and respect and as mandated under "The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013" the Company has in plac e a formal policy for prevention of sexual harassment of its women employees.

The following is the summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed off during the current financial year. Number of Complaints received : NIL

Number of Complaints disposed of : NIL

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The company maintained healthy, cordial and harmonious industrial relations at all levels, the enthusiasm and unstinting efforts of employees have enabled the company to remain at the leadership position in the industry it has taken various steps to improve productivity across organization.

DETAILS OF ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM FOR DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES

The Company has established a vigil mechanism, through a Whistle Blower Policy, where Directors and employees can voice their genuine concerns or grievances about any unethical or unacceptable business practice. A whistle-blowing mechanism not only helps the Company in detection of fraud, but is also used as a corporate governance tool leading to prevention and deterrence of misconduct. It provides direct access to the employees of the Company to approach the CFO of the company or the Chairman of the Audit Committee, where necessary. The Company ensures that genuine Whistle Blowers are accorded complete protection from any kind of unfair treatment or victimization.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board had adopted a formal mechanism for evaluating its own performance and as well as that of its Committees and individual Directors, including the Chairperson of the Board.

ETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS / COURTS /TRIBUNAL IMPACTING THE GOING

CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATION IN FUTURE

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts / Tribunal which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

Hence, disclosure pursuant to Rule 8 (5) (vii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is not required.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT (BRR)

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirms that, according to the provisions ofRegulation 34(2)(f) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, the give report on Business Responsibility Report (BRR) is not mandatorily applicable to our company, hence not annexed with Annual Report.

DISCLOSURE IN RESPECT OF SCHEME FORMULATED UNDER SECTION 67(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT. 2013

Since the Company has not formulated any scheme in terms of Section 67(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore no disclosures are required to be made.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

There has been no subsidiary/Associate/Joint Venture incorporated/ceased of your company during the financial year 2023-24

DISCLOSURES PURSUANT TO SECTION 197(14) OF THE COMPANIES ACT. 2013:

No disclosure under section 197(14) of the Companies Act, 2013 is required. Company has no Holding or Subsidiary company as on 31st March, 2024

REPORTING OF FRAUDS

There was no instance of fraud during the year under reivew, which required the Statutory Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and / or Board under Section 143(12) of Act and Rules framed there under.

STATEMENT OF DEVIATION OR VARIATION

Pursuant to Regulation 32(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, there is no deviation or variation in the use of proceeds

OTHER DISCLOSURES:

a. There was no revision of financial statements and Boards Report of the Company during the year under review

b. There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company as on the date of this report

c. No application has been made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code; hence the requirement to disclose the details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year is not applicable.

d. The requirement to disclose the details of the difference between the amount of valuation done at the time of onetime settlement and the valuation done while taking a loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof, is not applicable.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors wish to acknowledge all their stakeholders and are grateful for the excellent support received from the shareholders, Bankers, Financial Institutions, Government authorities, esteemed corporate clients, customers and other business associates. Your Directors recognize and appreciate the hard work and efforts put in by all the employees of the Company and their contribution to the growth of the Company in a very challenging environment