Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Kapil Raj Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve results for quarter and half year ended 30th september 2024 results for quarter and year ended 30th september 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

Kapil Raj Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve voluntary delisting of shares from MSEI Exchange Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.10.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Kapil Raj Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Saturday 07.09.2024 at 11.00 A. M at the registered office of the company to inter alia consider the following: 1. To consider and adopt the draft Reports of the Board of Directors for the Financial year ended as on March 31 2024 2. To considered and adopt the draft Annual Report of the company for the Financial year ended as on March 31 2024 3. Appointment of Scrutinizer for Annual General Meeting. 4. To consider and approve the draft notice convening the Annual General Meeting. 5. To decide the Book Closure date. 6. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the company. 7. Any other matter Request you to kindly take this letter on record and acknowledge the receipt. outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.09.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Kapil Raj Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve board meeting for quarter ended 30th june 2024 on 13th august 2024 results for quarter ended 30th june 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

Kapil Raj Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve results for quarter and year ended 31st march 2024 on 28th May 2024 at 1:00 pm results for the year ended 31st march 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

outcome of independent director meeting

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 6 Mar 2024

Kapil Raj Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting on 7th March 2024 at 11:00 AM outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024