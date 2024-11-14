iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kapil Raj Finance Ltd Board Meeting

55.89
(1.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Kapil Raj Financ CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Kapil Raj Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve results for quarter and half year ended 30th september 2024 results for quarter and year ended 30th september 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
Kapil Raj Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve voluntary delisting of shares from MSEI Exchange Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.10.2024)
Board Meeting7 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Kapil Raj Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Saturday 07.09.2024 at 11.00 A. M at the registered office of the company to inter alia consider the following: 1. To consider and adopt the draft Reports of the Board of Directors for the Financial year ended as on March 31 2024 2. To considered and adopt the draft Annual Report of the company for the Financial year ended as on March 31 2024 3. Appointment of Scrutinizer for Annual General Meeting. 4. To consider and approve the draft notice convening the Annual General Meeting. 5. To decide the Book Closure date. 6. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the company. 7. Any other matter Request you to kindly take this letter on record and acknowledge the receipt. outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.09.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Kapil Raj Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve board meeting for quarter ended 30th june 2024 on 13th august 2024 results for quarter ended 30th june 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Kapil Raj Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve results for quarter and year ended 31st march 2024 on 28th May 2024 at 1:00 pm results for the year ended 31st march 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
outcome of independent director meeting
Board Meeting7 Mar 20246 Mar 2024
Kapil Raj Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting on 7th March 2024 at 11:00 AM outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Kapil Raj Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve board meeting for quarter end results 31st december 2023 results for quarter and nine months ended 31st dec 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Kapil Raj Financ: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kapil Raj Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.