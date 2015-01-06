iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kappac Pharma Ltd Balance Sheet

112.85
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kappac Pharma Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

30.27

23.77

23.77

0.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

23

Reserves

7.84

0.13

0.21

0.28

Net Worth

38.11

23.9

23.98

24.05

Minority Interest

Debt

0.49

0

3.05

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

38.6

23.9

27.03

24.05

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

19.5

19.5

14.07

11.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

19.07

4.34

12.93

12.96

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

4.62

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

19.08

0.07

12.94

12.98

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.35

-0.01

-0.02

Cash

0.03

0.07

0.04

0.04

Total Assets

38.6

23.91

27.04

24.05

Kappac Pharma Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kappac Pharma Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.