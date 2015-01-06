Kappac Pharma Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
30.27
23.77
23.77
0.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
23
Reserves
7.84
0.13
0.21
0.28
Net Worth
38.11
23.9
23.98
24.05
Minority Interest
Debt
0.49
0
3.05
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
38.6
23.9
27.03
24.05
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.5
19.5
14.07
11.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
19.07
4.34
12.93
12.96
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
4.62
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
19.08
0.07
12.94
12.98
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.35
-0.01
-0.02
Cash
0.03
0.07
0.04
0.04
Total Assets
38.6
23.91
27.04
24.05
