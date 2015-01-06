Kappac Pharma Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.08
-0.06
-0.05
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
14.73
4.31
0.01
Other operating items
Operating
14.61
4.19
-0.08
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
Free cash flow
14.61
4.19
-0.08
Equity raised
14.55
0.42
0.55
Investing
0
5.43
3.02
Financing
0.49
3.05
3.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
29.65
13.09
6.53
No Record Found
