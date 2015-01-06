iifl-logo-icon 1
Kappac Pharma Ltd Cash Flow Statement

112.85
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Kappac Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.08

-0.08

-0.06

-0.05

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

14.73

4.31

0.01

Other operating items

Operating

14.61

4.19

-0.08

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

Free cash flow

14.61

4.19

-0.08

Equity raised

14.55

0.42

0.55

Investing

0

5.43

3.02

Financing

0.49

3.05

3.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

29.65

13.09

6.53

No Record Found

