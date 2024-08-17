SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹112.85
Prev. Close₹118.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹112.85
Day's Low₹112.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹11.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)341.48
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
30.27
23.77
23.77
0.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
23
Reserves
7.84
0.13
0.21
0.28
Net Worth
38.11
23.9
23.98
24.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.08
-0.06
-0.05
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
14.73
4.31
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0.47
80
48.03
EBIT growth
0.27
35.38
16.75
Net profit growth
-0.08
35.72
16.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
Rakesh Vekariya
Additional Director
Arun Vaghasiya
Additional Director
Ramjibhai Maganbhai Patel
Additional Director
Yunusbhai Satarbhai Syya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Kappac Pharma Limited does not have significant operations. Previously, it engaged in manufacturing pharmaceuticals products. Kappac Pharma was incorporated in the year 1981. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India.
