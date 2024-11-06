|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Karnimata Cold Storage Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the company for the Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for unaudited Half Yearly Financial Results. Financial Results for half year ended 30th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting held today on 9th August 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Karnimata Cold Storage Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the year ended march 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.