Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.07
(-4.98%)
Nov 12, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4.09

4.17

4.72

4.7

yoy growth (%)

-1.89

-11.6

0.4

1.58

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.63

-0.64

-0.52

-0.54

As % of sales

15.52

15.54

11.19

11.57

Other costs

-2.23

-2.15

-2.75

-2.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

54.42

51.52

58.32

55.89

Operating profit

1.23

1.37

1.44

1.53

OPM

30.05

32.93

30.48

32.52

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.45

-0.45

-0.45

Interest expense

-0.68

-0.88

-1.19

-1.19

Other income

0.46

0.26

0.35

0.45

Profit before tax

0.54

0.29

0.14

0.32

Taxes

-0.02

-0.07

-0.04

0

Tax rate

-5.17

-26.15

-28.51

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.51

0.21

0.1

0.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.51

0.21

0.1

0.32

yoy growth (%)

133.72

106.28

-67.76

128.65

NPM

12.5

5.25

2.24

7

