Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4.09
4.17
4.72
4.7
yoy growth (%)
-1.89
-11.6
0.4
1.58
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.63
-0.64
-0.52
-0.54
As % of sales
15.52
15.54
11.19
11.57
Other costs
-2.23
-2.15
-2.75
-2.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
54.42
51.52
58.32
55.89
Operating profit
1.23
1.37
1.44
1.53
OPM
30.05
32.93
30.48
32.52
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.45
-0.45
-0.45
Interest expense
-0.68
-0.88
-1.19
-1.19
Other income
0.46
0.26
0.35
0.45
Profit before tax
0.54
0.29
0.14
0.32
Taxes
-0.02
-0.07
-0.04
0
Tax rate
-5.17
-26.15
-28.51
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.51
0.21
0.1
0.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.51
0.21
0.1
0.32
yoy growth (%)
133.72
106.28
-67.76
128.65
NPM
12.5
5.25
2.24
7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.