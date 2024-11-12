iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.07
(-4.98%)
Nov 12, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd

Karnimata Cold FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.54

0.29

0.14

0.32

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.45

-0.45

-0.45

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.07

-0.04

0

Working capital

3.16

-1.5

-0.19

1.76

Other operating items

Operating

3.2

-1.73

-0.55

1.63

Capital expenditure

0.21

0

0

0

Free cash flow

3.41

-1.73

-0.55

1.64

Equity raised

4.57

4.14

4.01

3.44

Investing

-0.23

0

0.14

0

Financing

2.2

-2.2

-1.48

1.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.95

0.2

2.12

6.12

Karnimata Cold : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.