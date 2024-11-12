Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.54
0.29
0.14
0.32
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.45
-0.45
-0.45
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.07
-0.04
0
Working capital
3.16
-1.5
-0.19
1.76
Other operating items
Operating
3.2
-1.73
-0.55
1.63
Capital expenditure
0.21
0
0
0
Free cash flow
3.41
-1.73
-0.55
1.64
Equity raised
4.57
4.14
4.01
3.44
Investing
-0.23
0
0.14
0
Financing
2.2
-2.2
-1.48
1.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.95
0.2
2.12
6.12
