Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd Share Price

11.07
(-4.98%)
Nov 12, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.65
  • Day's High11.65
  • 52 Wk High20.12
  • Prev. Close11.65
  • Day's Low11.07
  • 52 Wk Low 8.27
  • Turnover (lac)1.32
  • P/E9.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.61
  • EPS1.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.63
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

11.65

Prev. Close

11.65

Turnover(Lac.)

1.32

Day's High

11.65

Day's Low

11.07

52 Week's High

20.12

52 Week's Low

8.27

Book Value

17.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.63

P/E

9.3

EPS

1.19

Divi. Yield

0

Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:01 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 21.08%

Non-Promoter- 78.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 78.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.08

5.08

5.08

5.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.87

3.27

2.8

2.29

Net Worth

8.95

8.35

7.88

7.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4.09

4.17

4.72

4.7

yoy growth (%)

-1.89

-11.6

0.4

1.58

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.63

-0.64

-0.52

-0.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.54

0.29

0.14

0.32

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.45

-0.45

-0.45

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.07

-0.04

0

Working capital

3.16

-1.5

-0.19

1.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.89

-11.6

0.4

1.58

Op profit growth

-10.47

-4.5

-5.91

-8.18

EBIT growth

3.27

-11.52

-12.09

1.07

Net profit growth

133.72

106.28

-67.76

128.65

No Record Found

Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

84.43

089,149.43-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

118.45

50.446,548.42473.061.52994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

40.86

267.9420,068.8573.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

765.8

36.5214,723.38131.941.311,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

298.7

36.5614,355.6385.963.01510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Asha Ladia

ED / MD / Promoter

Pradip Lodha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Venus Kedia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shalini Kumari Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd

Summary

Karnimata Cold Storage Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 29 April, 2011 later on converted into a Public Limited Company w.e.f. 4th December, 2012. The Company is engaged in cold storage business. The Company began its commercial operations for cold storage services of potatoes in March 2012. The project was setup with a total cost of around Rs. 8.75 Crore, which was financed by a term loan of Rs. 6 Crore and the balance through promoters contribution. In FY 2013-14, the capacity was increased by 7,500 M.T. The Company came with IPO of Rs 303.6 Lakhs during the FY 2013-14, and was listed on SME Platform BSE Limited on 18th March, 2014.Cold storage units provide storage facility to agricultural products on rental basis and Company providing storage facility of Potatoes. Hence the main revenue of the Company depends on potato growing, especially in the Paschim Medinipur area and adjacent areas of Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal i.e. the prime areas of potato harvesting.As cold storage industry related to agro products there are several risks associated with. Failure of potato crop in West Bengal State and specifically in and around Paschim Medinipur location, variation in potato prices in West Bengal and technical failures of key utility infrastructure such as power, water, machinery, uncertain climatic condition etc. And also in West Bengal the rent chargeable by the Company to the farmers and traders is set and controlled by the State Government.
Company FAQs

What is the Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd share price today?

The Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.07 today.

What is the Market Cap of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd is ₹5.63 Cr. as of 12 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd is 9.3 and 0.63 as of 12 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd is ₹8.27 and ₹20.12 as of 12 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd?

Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.60%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 25.51%, 6 Month at -34.19%, 3 Month at 2.98% and 1 Month at -5.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 21.09 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 78.91 %

