Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹11.65
Prev. Close₹11.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.32
Day's High₹11.65
Day's Low₹11.07
52 Week's High₹20.12
52 Week's Low₹8.27
Book Value₹17.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.63
P/E9.3
EPS1.19
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.08
5.08
5.08
5.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.87
3.27
2.8
2.29
Net Worth
8.95
8.35
7.88
7.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4.09
4.17
4.72
4.7
yoy growth (%)
-1.89
-11.6
0.4
1.58
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.63
-0.64
-0.52
-0.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.54
0.29
0.14
0.32
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.45
-0.45
-0.45
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.07
-0.04
0
Working capital
3.16
-1.5
-0.19
1.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.89
-11.6
0.4
1.58
Op profit growth
-10.47
-4.5
-5.91
-8.18
EBIT growth
3.27
-11.52
-12.09
1.07
Net profit growth
133.72
106.28
-67.76
128.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
84.43
|0
|89,149.43
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
118.45
|50.4
|46,548.42
|473.06
|1.52
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
40.86
|267.94
|20,068.85
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
765.8
|36.52
|14,723.38
|131.94
|1.31
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
298.7
|36.56
|14,355.63
|85.96
|3.01
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Asha Ladia
ED / MD / Promoter
Pradip Lodha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Venus Kedia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shalini Kumari Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd
Summary
Karnimata Cold Storage Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 29 April, 2011 later on converted into a Public Limited Company w.e.f. 4th December, 2012. The Company is engaged in cold storage business. The Company began its commercial operations for cold storage services of potatoes in March 2012. The project was setup with a total cost of around Rs. 8.75 Crore, which was financed by a term loan of Rs. 6 Crore and the balance through promoters contribution. In FY 2013-14, the capacity was increased by 7,500 M.T. The Company came with IPO of Rs 303.6 Lakhs during the FY 2013-14, and was listed on SME Platform BSE Limited on 18th March, 2014.Cold storage units provide storage facility to agricultural products on rental basis and Company providing storage facility of Potatoes. Hence the main revenue of the Company depends on potato growing, especially in the Paschim Medinipur area and adjacent areas of Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal i.e. the prime areas of potato harvesting.As cold storage industry related to agro products there are several risks associated with. Failure of potato crop in West Bengal State and specifically in and around Paschim Medinipur location, variation in potato prices in West Bengal and technical failures of key utility infrastructure such as power, water, machinery, uncertain climatic condition etc. And also in West Bengal the rent chargeable by the Company to the farmers and traders is set and controlled by the State Government.
Read More
The Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.07 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd is ₹5.63 Cr. as of 12 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd is 9.3 and 0.63 as of 12 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd is ₹8.27 and ₹20.12 as of 12 Nov ‘24
Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.60%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 25.51%, 6 Month at -34.19%, 3 Month at 2.98% and 1 Month at -5.22%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.