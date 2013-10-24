Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2010
|Sep-2009
|Sep-2007
Equity Capital
15.59
15.59
15.59
Preference Capital
11.47
11.47
8.47
Reserves
-56.64
-48.03
-44.97
Net Worth
-29.58
-20.97
-20.91
Minority Interest
Debt
65.31
41.35
48.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0.03
0
Total Liabilities
35.76
20.41
27.29
Fixed Assets
23.15
26.04
34.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
12.19
-6.69
-7.47
Inventories
21.71
2.84
22.66
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.58
2.8
0.5
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.35
4.88
5.05
Sundry Creditors
-13.19
-12.57
-28.95
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.26
-4.64
-6.73
Cash
0.4
1.04
0.55
Total Assets
35.76
20.41
27.29
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.