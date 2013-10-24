Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
1,078.85
|0
|19,181.53
|-231.7
|0.83
|813.67
|142.84
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
597.4
|35.08
|12,061.65
|220.02
|1
|1,503.68
|177.37
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
369.5
|32.56
|8,088.28
|175.04
|0.68
|1,549.3
|141.92
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
33.25
|0
|7,077.23
|54.4
|0
|2,542.5
|-6.13
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,871.1
|46.38
|4,854.24
|35.16
|0.32
|493.87
|1,418.6
