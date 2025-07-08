iifl-logo
Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd Share Price Live

2.1
(5.00%)
Oct 24, 2013|12:00:00 AM

  • Open1.91
  • Day's High2.1
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2
  • Day's Low1.91
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.06
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-40.59
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.27
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

1.91

Prev. Close

2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

2.1

Day's Low

1.91

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-40.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:14 AM
Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.96%

Non-Promoter- 1.90%

Institutions: 1.90%

Non-Institutions: 42.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2010Sep-2009Sep-2007

Equity Capital

15.59

15.59

15.59

Preference Capital

11.47

11.47

8.47

Reserves

-56.64

-48.03

-44.97

Net Worth

-29.58

-20.97

-20.91

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

1,078.85

019,181.53-231.70.83813.67142.84

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

597.4

35.0812,061.65220.0211,503.68177.37

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

369.5

32.568,088.28175.040.681,549.3141.92

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

33.25

07,077.2354.402,542.5-6.13

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,871.1

46.384,854.2435.160.32493.871,418.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

S L Keswani

Director

Om Narayan

Director

Harish Saluja

Director

Amit Khandelwal

Nominee (BIFR)

Rajeev Kumar Agrawal

Whole Time Director & CEO

R K Agrawal

Company Secretary

M C Joshi

Registered Office

13 Civil Lines,

Uttar Pradesh -

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

2E/21 Alankit House,

Anarkali Market, Jhandewalan Extn,

New Delhi - 110055

Tel: 91-11-42541234/23541

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

The company was incorporated in 1972 and it belongs to the Dhampur Sugar Mills Group. It manufactures paper, sugar, molasses. The plant is located at Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and Nainital in Uttaran...
Reports by Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd share price today?

The Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd is ₹3.27 Cr. as of 24 Oct ‘13

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd is 0 and -0.05 as of 24 Oct ‘13

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 24 Oct ‘13

What is the CAGR of Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd?

Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.71%, 3 Years at -46.97%, 1 Year at -49.88%, 6 Month at -25.27%, 3 Month at -36.36% and 1 Month at -31.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.96 %
Institutions - 1.90 %
Public - 42.13 %

