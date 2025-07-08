Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹1.91
Prev. Close₹2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹2.1
Day's Low₹1.91
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-40.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2010
|Sep-2009
|Sep-2007
Equity Capital
15.59
15.59
15.59
Preference Capital
11.47
11.47
8.47
Reserves
-56.64
-48.03
-44.97
Net Worth
-29.58
-20.97
-20.91
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
1,078.85
|0
|19,181.53
|-231.7
|0.83
|813.67
|142.84
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
597.4
|35.08
|12,061.65
|220.02
|1
|1,503.68
|177.37
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
369.5
|32.56
|8,088.28
|175.04
|0.68
|1,549.3
|141.92
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
33.25
|0
|7,077.23
|54.4
|0
|2,542.5
|-6.13
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,871.1
|46.38
|4,854.24
|35.16
|0.32
|493.87
|1,418.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
S L Keswani
Director
Om Narayan
Director
Harish Saluja
Director
Amit Khandelwal
Nominee (BIFR)
Rajeev Kumar Agrawal
Whole Time Director & CEO
R K Agrawal
Company Secretary
M C Joshi
13 Civil Lines,
Uttar Pradesh -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
2E/21 Alankit House,
Anarkali Market, Jhandewalan Extn,
New Delhi - 110055
Tel: 91-11-42541234/23541
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
The company was incorporated in 1972 and it belongs to the Dhampur Sugar Mills Group. It manufactures paper, sugar, molasses. The plant is located at Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and Nainital in Uttaran...
Read More
Reports by Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.