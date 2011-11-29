To

The Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 39th Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Accounts for the year ended on 30th September 2011.

Performance of the Company

Financial Results (Rupees in Lacs) Particulars 2010 - 2011 2009 - 2010 Sales (Net of Returns) 8724.17 4269.64 Profit (Loss) before Depreciation Interest and Tax 380.76 (343.37) Interest and Finance Charge 235.13 224.24 Less : Provision for Depreciation 279.33 298.39 Profit (Loss) Before Tax (133.70) (862.00) Profit (Loss) After Tax (133.70) (862.00) Profit/(Loss) B/F from earlier years (6292.62) (5430.62) (Loss) carried to Balance Sheet (6426.32) (6292.62)

Management Discussions & Analysis

Operations

The overall total sales turnover of your company for the period under review stood at Rs 8724.17 Lacs as compared to previous year Rs 4269.64 Lacs recorded an increase in turnover by more than 100 %. The production for the year was 2.15 Lac bags as against 1.78 Lac bags in earlier year. As shown in the chart given below the mill crushed 23.99 Lac qntls. of sugar cane during the year as against 20.72 Lac qntls crushed in previous year with a paltry increase in recovery by 0.36%. The performance was better as compared to previous year due to lower cost of cane and slightly better realization than last year.

Operational Performance

Particulars Sugar Season 2010 – 2011 2009 – 2010 Commencement of the crushing season 03.12.2010 05.12.2009 Closing of Crushing Season 14.03.2011 10.03.2010 Cane Crushed (Lac Qntls.) 23.99 20.72 Recovery (percent) 8.98 8.54 Sugar Production (Lac Qntsl.) 2.15 1.78

Dividend

In view of the loss incurred during the current year and brought forward losses, your directors do not recommend any dividend for the current year.

Rehabilitation Scheme

The Company is a sick industrial company within the meaning of section 3 (1) (o) of the Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985.

Hon’ble Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) had approved Rehabilitation Scheme vide their order dated 1st February, 2008 effective from 08.01.2008.

The reliefs and concessions as envisaged under the scheme interalia pertaining to availability of adequate cane have not been implemented by the state of U.P. The mater has been under litigation since 2005 at various forums including BIFR State Govt., appellate authority, High Court. Finally the dispute came before the Hon’ble Supreme Court in SLP No. 13912 of 2005 and 27653 of 2009. However a divisional bench of two judges referred the mater to a larger bench of three judges. The matter is still pending. At the same time the Uttarakhand Govt. did not cancel the license granted to a RAB plant of India Glycols Ltd. However India Glycols Limited have not run their RAB plant in the season 2010-11 and have also not run in the season 2011–12. The other reliefs are partially implemented but they are not significant so as to make the plant viable under the rehabilitation scheme, State Govt. loan of Rs. 7.87 Crores was to be converted into subsidy. But the State Govt. has not implemented the same.

Finance

Due to inadequate availability the cane the Sugar unit of the Company has been working at a capacity utilization of around 30%. It is most unlikely that the Company shall get adequate Sugar Cane. At the same time with excessive higher cane price being fixed by the State Govt. and lower sugar realisation the Company’s financial condition is not likely to improve.

The company has also taken a decision to deposit Central Excise duty on Sugar and molasses under protest pending decision by the appropriate court.

The Company has not accepted any deposit from the public.

Industry Outlook

During the year, pricing of sugar cane continues to be vexatious issue. Despite the moderate increase in the SAP for the year. 2010-11, cane cost per MT of sugar in the state is higher than the current realization in the domestic market.

There had been uncertainity about availability of Sugar Cane from the erstwhile-reserved area in Uttar Pradesh. Therefore bringing value additions through co-generation of power and manufacturing of Ethanol was not possible.

Internal Control System and their Adequacy

The company has proper and effective internal control system commensurate with size and scale of business to ensure that all controls, procedures and policies of are adhered to.

Risks and Concerns

1. The Sugar industry is cyclical industry and its’ performance is subject to climatic conditions like timely rainfall. The industry has been affected by drought and irregular rain on various occasions

2. The Central Government/State Government fixes the raw material cost of cane without referring it to prevailing sugar prices.

3. The sugar industry has to supply 10% of its production to Central Government as levy Quota at the predetermined prices.

4. Central Government may allow import of white/raw sugar of concessional rates of import duties, which will affect the sugar realization in domestic market.

Directors

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and Articles and Association of the Company Sri Om Narayan, Dr S.L. Keswani and Sri Sharad Sharma retires by rotation at ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible offer themselves for reappointment.

Brief resumes of the directors being reappointed at the ensuing AGM is given in terms of clause 49 of the listing agreement.

Name Sri Om Narayan Date of Appointment 22.09.1989 Age 67 yrs. Nature of expertise in specific areas Extensive experience in managing Sugar Mills. Qualification IIT Graduate, Chemical Engineer List of other Directorships held excluding alternate 1. Dhampur Sugar Distillery P. Ltd. 2. Dhampur Engineering Limited Directorship and Private Companies Chairman/Member of the 1. Audit Committee of the Board Committee of the Board of 2. Share Transfer / Directors of the Company Investor Grievance Committee 3. Remuneration Committee Chairman/Member of the Committee of the Board of Directors of other companies in which he is a director None Name Sri S L Keswani Date of Appointment 10.01.1973 Age 79 yrs Nature of expertise in specific areas Extensive experience in managing corporate bodies and Consultants of paper Mills and other Mills Qualification Phd in Paper Technology List of other Directorships held excluding alternate Directorship and Private Companies Chem-Projects Consultants (P) Ltd. Perfect Pac (P) Ltd. Prakash Industries Limited, Khatima Paper & Board Mills Ltd. Chemcon Fabricatos (Delhi) Pvt. Ltd. Cheema Papers Ltd. Fuel Corp (India) Ltd. Fuel co-corp (India) Ltd Fuelco Ispat (India) Ltd. Fuelco Washeries (India) Ltd. Fuelco Power & Mining Ltd. Chairman/Member of the Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company Member Audit Committee of the Board Chairman/Member of the Committee of the Board of Directors of other Companies in which he is a director. None Name Sri Sharad Sharma Age 59 yrs Date of Appointment 29.11.2010 Nature of expertise in specific areas Extensive experience in Corporate affairs. Qualification Graduate List of other Directorships held excluding alternate Directorship and Private Companies Ujjal Rural Services Limited Chairman/Member of the Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company None Chairman/Member of the Committee of the Board of Directors of other companies in which he is a director None

Statutory Information

The Particulars of Employees’ remuneration under section 217(2A) of the Companies Act. 1956

The Company’s does not have any employee drawing remuneration warranting disclosure under Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975.

The information as required under section 217(1) (e) of the Companies Act. 1956 read with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 is given in the annexure forming part of this report.

Listing of Equity Shares

The Company’s securities are listed at the Stock Exchange, Mumbai (BSE), The Delhi Stock Exchange Association Ltd., Delhi and the U.P. Stock Exchange Association Ltd. Kanpur.

Report on Corporate Governance

A separate report on corporate governance pursuant to clause 49 of listing agreement with Stock Exchange is separately given as part of Board Report.

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to the Provisions of Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956 (here in after referred as Act) your directors based on the representation from the operating management confirm that

(i) In preparation of the Annual Accounts the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departure.

(ii) They have in selection of the accounting policies consulted the Statutory Auditors and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so far as to give true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of Financial Year and of the loss of the company for the period.

(iii) They have taken proper and sufficient care to the best of their knowledge and ability for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

(iv) They have prepared the Annual Accounts on a ‘going concern basis’.

The required information in accordance with section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with Companies (Disclosure of particulars in respect of Board of Directors) Rules 1988 is given in the annexure.

Personnel

Your directors sincerely appreciates the cordial and harmonious relations with the staff , workers and other employees through out the year.

Audit Committee

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors as required U/S 292A of the Companies Act, 1956 consisting of the following Non–Executive and Independent Directors

• Dr. S.L. Keswani

• Sri Om Narayan Chairman

• Sri Amit Khandelwal

Auditors

M/s Mittal Gupta & Company, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the company will retire at the forth coming Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers themselves for reappointment & proposed to be re-appointed.

Appreciation

We take this opportunity to place on record our appreciation for the continued co-operation and help extended to us by the various Financial Institutions and Banks. The Board also appreciates the commitments and valuable contribution of all the employees in ensuring the smooth operation of the company.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors R.K. Agrawal Om Narayan Whole Time Director Director Place : New Delhi Dated : 29.11.2011

Addendum to the Director’s Report

Pursuant to Section 217(3) of the Companies Act, 1956 following explanations are given on remarks contained in the Auditors Report :

Observations of Auditors in their report read with the relevant notes to account are self-explanatory and therefore do not require further explanation.

ANNEXURE TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT ON PARTICULARS REQUIRED UNDER THE COMPANIES (DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS IN THE REPORT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS) RULES 1988.

(A) Conservation of Energy

Energy conservation measures taken.

I. Instrumentation of Boilers and other machineries to save energy.

II. Steps are taken for further reduction of consumption of energy.

III. Total energy consumption per unit of Production is given as per FORM A enclosed.

(B) Technology Absorption

Efforts made in technology absorption are given as per FORM B enclosed.

(C) Foreign exchange earning and outgo.

The company has not earned any foreign exchange during the year under report.

The foreign exchange outgoings are outlined in note No.11 (b) in Schedule No.17.

FORM – A

Power and Fuel Consumption

Current Year Previous Year 1. Electricity (a) Purchased units 251102 609602 Total Amount (Rs.) 966557.00 2462636 Rate/Unit (Rs.) 3.77 4.04 (This is Factory Load only) (b) Own Generators Through 30680 49400 Diesel Generators Units Unit/Liter of HSD 2.60 2.60 Cost/Unit (Rs.) 15.77 13.74 Through Steam Turbine Units 8556124 11277825 2. Coal (Used in Boiler) Quantity (MT) NIL NIL Total Cost (Rs.) NIL NIL Average Rate Ton (Rs.) NIL NIL 3. Other Internal Generation NIL NIL 4. Consumption/MT of Production Production (Qtls.) 216252 177700 Electricity (Units/Qtls.) – –

FORM–B

Disclosure of particulars with respect to Technology Absorption

Research & Development

1. Specific areas in which R & D carried by the Company.

M/s Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd., Dhampur, the promoter Company has a separate Research & Development department to develop new variety of seeds for higher sugar recovery.

2. Benefits derived as a result of above R & D :

Improvement in Product Quality, Higher yield of sugar cane and Better recovery have been achieved.

3. Future Plan of Action

The Company proposes to introduce certain promising variety of cane suitable for its area of operation.

The trial and experiment would be undertaken on continuous basis.

4. Expenditure in R & D

Expenditure made is non allocable.

Technology absorption, Adoption and innovation

(a) To Economise the operation and for energy conservation, technology available in India like cooling towers and process control system have been installed.

(b) Improved juice clarification for manufacture of better quality sugar (Low ICUMSA)

5. Benefits derived as a results of the above efforts :

• Product quality has improved.

• Improved Technology :

(a) Technology imported No technology was imported (b) Year of import NIL (c) Has technology been fully absorbed NA Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo : Earnings NIL Outgo NIL