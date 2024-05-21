To

The Members of Kesar India Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Kesar India Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financialstatementsgivetheinformationCompanies Act, 2013 (‘Act’) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, Profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditor’s responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key Audit Matters are these matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our Audit of Standalone financial statement of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our Audit of Standalone financial statement as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. There are no significant key audit matters observed by us except the matters reported in the notes to accounts.

RESPONSIBILITY OF MANAGEMENT FOR STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company’s board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The board of directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

AUDITOR’S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they couldreasonablybeexpectedtoinfluence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: statements, a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. by the The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, Accountand misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting Act, 2013 and the rules thereunder, and we estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

f. Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the group to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statement of such entities include in the standalone financial statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decision of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factor in (I) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work, and (II) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the auditofthefinancial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure A”;

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

• The Company has disclosed the pending litigations in its financial statement which would impact its financial position;

• The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

• There has not been any occasion during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. So the question of delay in transferring the sum does not arise. i The Management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

ii The Management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security orthelikeonbehalfoftheUltimateBeneficiaries.

iii Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us on the Company, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

• During the year, Company neither declared the dividend nor paid, therefore this clause is not applicable to the company.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143 (11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure “B”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For RHAD & Co. the accounting standards specified Chartered Accountants FRN: -102588W

Dinesh Bangar

31, 2024 from being (Partner) Membership. No- 036247 Place: Mumbai Date: 21/05/2024 reporting of the

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements’ section of our report to the Members of Kesar India Limited of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB - SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kesar India Limited (“the Company”) as at March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENT’S RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The board of directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS’ RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our auditopinionontheCompany’sinternal control system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A company’s internal financial control over financial reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial that:

• Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

• Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

• Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based controlsover ial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the financ ontheinternalcontrolover essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For RHAD & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: -102588W if such controls operated effectively in all

Dinesh Bangar (Partner)

Membership. No- 036247

weaknessexists, and testing and Place: Mumbai Date: 21/05/2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT*

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements’ section of our report to the members of Kesar India Limited of even date)

i In respect of the Company’s fixed assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets (b) The fixed assets of the Company have been physically verified reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and if so, the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us, we report that the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company which is shown in Fixed Assets.

(d) Company has not revalued any assets during the financial year.

(e) As per the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated against the Company in respect of Benami Property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii (a) The Inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. According to the information and explanations given to us and as examined by us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification, (b) During the year, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits of Rs. 20 Crore from Punjab National Bank on the basis of mortgage of Immovable Properties held by Director / Shareholder of the company.

As informed by the management, The quarterly returns or statements are not required to be submitted to the Bank as the company has taken the Overdraft facility.

iii According to information and explanation given to us, During the year, The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of this clause are not applicable to the company and hence not commented there upon.

iv In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

V In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the companies act and the rules framed thereunder; and accordingly paragraph 3 (v) of the order is not applicable.

vi We are informed that the Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the company and accordingly paragraph 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable.

vii In respect of statutory dues:

(a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and there is no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues which have not beendeposited on account of any dispute.

Viii As informed by the management and verification made by us, There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). the management at

ix (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution government or any government authority.

(c) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, Term Loans are applied for the purpose for which the term loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company (e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xi (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the CompaniesActhasbeenfiledin Form

ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) There is no whistle blower complaint received during the Year.

xii The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii According to the information and explanations given to us, All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 Where applicable, the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards and Companies Act, 2013,

xiv The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business and we have considered the reports of Internal Auditor.

xv As per the information and explanation given to us the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or person connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year

xviii During the year, There is no resignation of statutory auditor of the Company.

xix On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx During the year, Company has spent the required CSR expenditure.

For RHAD & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: -102588W

Dinesh Bangar (Partner)

Membership. No- 036247

Place: Mumbai Date: 21/05/2024

UDIN: 24036247BKCUBT4562