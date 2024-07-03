SectorRealty
Open₹773
Prev. Close₹800
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.08
Day's High₹773
Day's Low₹760.1
52 Week's High₹1,143.25
52 Week's Low₹142.72
Book Value₹11.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,878.42
P/E196.56
EPS4.07
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.71
3.53
0.03
0.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.53
15.64
2.82
-0.81
Net Worth
29.24
19.17
2.85
-0.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1.16
0.48
0.18
yoy growth (%)
140.37
160.35
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.01
0
As % of sales
1.99
2.38
0
Employee costs
-0.53
-0.22
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.02
0.04
0.01
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.11
-0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
140.37
160.35
Op profit growth
-114.55
-178.2
EBIT growth
-54.72
150
Net profit growth
-68.09
410.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
53.42
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
53.42
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Yash Gopal Gupta
Managing Director
Sachin Gopal Gupta
Non Executive Director
Sangeeta Gopal Gupta
Independent Director
Ajay Pandey
Independent Director
Utsav Sumantkumar Bhavsar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Toshiba Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kesar India Ltd
Summary
Kesar India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Company in name and style of Kesar Impex (India) Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 05, 2003 issued by Asst. Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Further, the Company name was changed to Kesar India Private Limited on November 10, 2021 at Mumbai. Subsequently, Company status converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Kesar India Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra dated December 15, 2021. The Company, promoted by FatehChand Gupta is the flagship Company of Kesar Group, which markets projects under the brand name of Kesar Lands such as Kesar Signature, Kesar Vihar, Kesar 45, Kesar 29, Kesar Garden, etc. The main object of the Company is to undertake real estate development & construction, primarily in the business of developing and constructing of Projects such as Residential & Commercial Plotting, residential, commercial and industrial buildings, colonies, commercial shops, mills and factorys buildings, workshops building, malls, etc. It is currently undertaking development of plot land admeasuring 21,24,654 sq.ft located at Nagpur. The Company is primarily operating in Nagpur focused on development of Residential & Commercial Projects. Kesar Group comprises of a varied business portfolio that includes real estate development. K
Read More
The Kesar India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹760.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kesar India Ltd is ₹1878.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kesar India Ltd is 196.56 and 67.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kesar India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kesar India Ltd is ₹142.72 and ₹1143.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kesar India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 218.07%, 1 Year at 421.34%, 6 Month at -5.37%, 3 Month at -21.57% and 1 Month at -11.50%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.