Kesar India Ltd Share Price

760.1
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open773
  • Day's High773
  • 52 Wk High1,143.25
  • Prev. Close800
  • Day's Low760.1
  • 52 Wk Low 142.72
  • Turnover (lac)6.08
  • P/E196.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.83
  • EPS4.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,878.42
  • Div. Yield0
Kesar India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

773

Prev. Close

800

Turnover(Lac.)

6.08

Day's High

773

Day's Low

760.1

52 Week's High

1,143.25

52 Week's Low

142.72

Book Value

11.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,878.42

P/E

196.56

EPS

4.07

Divi. Yield

0

Kesar India Ltd Corporate Action

14 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Kesar India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kesar India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:57 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 18.47%

Institutions: 18.46%

Non-Institutions: 6.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kesar India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.71

3.53

0.03

0.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.53

15.64

2.82

-0.81

Net Worth

29.24

19.17

2.85

-0.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1.16

0.48

0.18

yoy growth (%)

140.37

160.35

Raw materials

-0.02

-0.01

0

As % of sales

1.99

2.38

0

Employee costs

-0.53

-0.22

-0.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.02

0.04

0.01

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.11

-0.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

140.37

160.35

Op profit growth

-114.55

-178.2

EBIT growth

-54.72

150

Net profit growth

-68.09

410.95

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

53.42

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

53.42

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.58

Kesar India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kesar India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Yash Gopal Gupta

Managing Director

Sachin Gopal Gupta

Non Executive Director

Sangeeta Gopal Gupta

Independent Director

Ajay Pandey

Independent Director

Utsav Sumantkumar Bhavsar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Toshiba Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kesar India Ltd

Summary

Kesar India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Company in name and style of Kesar Impex (India) Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 05, 2003 issued by Asst. Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Further, the Company name was changed to Kesar India Private Limited on November 10, 2021 at Mumbai. Subsequently, Company status converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Kesar India Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra dated December 15, 2021. The Company, promoted by FatehChand Gupta is the flagship Company of Kesar Group, which markets projects under the brand name of Kesar Lands such as Kesar Signature, Kesar Vihar, Kesar 45, Kesar 29, Kesar Garden, etc. The main object of the Company is to undertake real estate development & construction, primarily in the business of developing and constructing of Projects such as Residential & Commercial Plotting, residential, commercial and industrial buildings, colonies, commercial shops, mills and factorys buildings, workshops building, malls, etc. It is currently undertaking development of plot land admeasuring 21,24,654 sq.ft located at Nagpur. The Company is primarily operating in Nagpur focused on development of Residential & Commercial Projects. Kesar Group comprises of a varied business portfolio that includes real estate development. K
Company FAQs

What is the Kesar India Ltd share price today?

The Kesar India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹760.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kesar India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kesar India Ltd is ₹1878.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kesar India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kesar India Ltd is 196.56 and 67.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kesar India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kesar India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kesar India Ltd is ₹142.72 and ₹1143.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kesar India Ltd?

Kesar India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 218.07%, 1 Year at 421.34%, 6 Month at -5.37%, 3 Month at -21.57% and 1 Month at -11.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kesar India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kesar India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 18.46 %
Public - 6.54 %

