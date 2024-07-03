Summary

Kesar India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Company in name and style of Kesar Impex (India) Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 05, 2003 issued by Asst. Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Further, the Company name was changed to Kesar India Private Limited on November 10, 2021 at Mumbai. Subsequently, Company status converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Kesar India Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra dated December 15, 2021. The Company, promoted by FatehChand Gupta is the flagship Company of Kesar Group, which markets projects under the brand name of Kesar Lands such as Kesar Signature, Kesar Vihar, Kesar 45, Kesar 29, Kesar Garden, etc. The main object of the Company is to undertake real estate development & construction, primarily in the business of developing and constructing of Projects such as Residential & Commercial Plotting, residential, commercial and industrial buildings, colonies, commercial shops, mills and factorys buildings, workshops building, malls, etc. It is currently undertaking development of plot land admeasuring 21,24,654 sq.ft located at Nagpur. The Company is primarily operating in Nagpur focused on development of Residential & Commercial Projects. Kesar Group comprises of a varied business portfolio that includes real estate development. K

