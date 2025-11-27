Kesar India Acquires 24,256 sqm Land in Hingna, Nagpur for ₹900 Crore Project

Kesar India Limited has purchased a 24,256 square metre plot in Hingna, Nagpur, marking an important expansion of its land holdings. The site can support nearly 1.5 million square feet of development and is projected to generate revenue of around ₹900 crore.

Kesar India is a publicly listed real estate company with a diverse portfolio, including residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects across growing urban markets.

The company aims to leverage opportunities in emerging cities to broaden its presence and create long-term value for shareholders. The Hingna acquisition is considered a prime opportunity to meet increasing demand for integrated living and commercial spaces in Nagpur.

Kesar India plans to develop a mixed-use high-rise project on the land, reinforcing its position in Maharashtra’s expanding real estate market.

The purchase is part of the company’s broader strategy, positioning Nagpur as a key urban and commercial hub in its growth roadmap.

Adding this land to its portfolio allows Kesar India to accelerate development plans and increase value for stakeholders in an area with strong market potential.

The acquisition further strengthens the company’s Nagpur footprint and visibility, with expected revenue of ₹900 crore over the near to mid-term.

Management stated that the move reflects the company’s focus on delivering quality real estate in emerging urban areas. The fast urbanisation of Nagpur played a major role in the decision, and the acquisition is expected to support Kesar India’s long-term development plans in the region.

