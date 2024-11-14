|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Kesar India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Kesar India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the half year and the financial year ended on March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|Kesar India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. 2. increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company. 3. issue of Bonus Equity Shares. 4. notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results for December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2024) Revised result for the December quarter 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.03.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.