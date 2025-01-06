iifl-logo-icon 1
Kesar India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

760.1
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Kesar India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.02

0.04

0.01

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.11

-0.13

Other operating items

Operating

0.1

-0.1

Capital expenditure

1.06

-0.01

Free cash flow

1.16

-0.11

Equity raised

-1.64

-1.71

Investing

-0.12

0.17

Financing

4.62

4.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.01

2.42

