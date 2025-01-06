Kesar India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.02
0.04
0.01
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.11
-0.13
Other operating items
Operating
0.1
-0.1
Capital expenditure
1.06
-0.01
Free cash flow
1.16
-0.11
Equity raised
-1.64
-1.71
Investing
-0.12
0.17
Financing
4.62
4.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.01
2.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.