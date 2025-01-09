Kesar India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.71
3.53
0.03
0.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.53
15.64
2.82
-0.81
Net Worth
29.24
19.17
2.85
-0.78
Minority Interest
Debt
21.72
2.15
2.32
2.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
50.97
21.32
5.17
1.86
Fixed Assets
0.7
1.04
1.02
1.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.72
0
0
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.02
Networking Capital
12.26
11.39
0.86
-0.11
Inventories
56.19
9.49
0.94
1.6
Inventory Days
503.31
Sundry Debtors
2.47
1.56
1.78
0.06
Debtor Days
18.87
Other Current Assets
1.56
10.58
2.04
0.11
Sundry Creditors
-29.05
0
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-18.91
-10.24
-3.89
-1.88
Cash
36.24
8.83
3.23
0.8
Total Assets
50.97
21.31
5.16
1.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.