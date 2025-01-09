iifl-logo-icon 1
Kesar India Ltd Balance Sheet

752
(0.00%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.71

3.53

0.03

0.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.53

15.64

2.82

-0.81

Net Worth

29.24

19.17

2.85

-0.78

Minority Interest

Debt

21.72

2.15

2.32

2.64

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

50.97

21.32

5.17

1.86

Fixed Assets

0.7

1.04

1.02

1.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.72

0

0

0.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.02

Networking Capital

12.26

11.39

0.86

-0.11

Inventories

56.19

9.49

0.94

1.6

Inventory Days

503.31

Sundry Debtors

2.47

1.56

1.78

0.06

Debtor Days

18.87

Other Current Assets

1.56

10.58

2.04

0.11

Sundry Creditors

-29.05

0

-0.01

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-18.91

-10.24

-3.89

-1.88

Cash

36.24

8.83

3.23

0.8

Total Assets

50.97

21.31

5.16

1.87

