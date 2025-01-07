iifl-logo-icon 1
Kesar India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

780
(2.62%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1.16

0.48

0.18

yoy growth (%)

140.37

160.35

Raw materials

-0.02

-0.01

0

As % of sales

1.99

2.38

0

Employee costs

-0.53

-0.22

-0.09

As % of sales

46.06

47.08

49.89

Other costs

-0.59

-0.27

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

51.53

57.21

27.83

Operating profit

0

-0.03

0.04

OPM

0.4

-6.69

22.27

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

Other income

0.03

0.09

0

Profit before tax

0.02

0.04

0.01

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

Tax rate

-40.79

-16.55

-59.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0.03

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.01

0.03

0

yoy growth (%)

-68.09

410.95

NPM

1.02

7.72

3.93

