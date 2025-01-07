Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1.16
0.48
0.18
yoy growth (%)
140.37
160.35
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.01
0
As % of sales
1.99
2.38
0
Employee costs
-0.53
-0.22
-0.09
As % of sales
46.06
47.08
49.89
Other costs
-0.59
-0.27
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.53
57.21
27.83
Operating profit
0
-0.03
0.04
OPM
0.4
-6.69
22.27
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
Other income
0.03
0.09
0
Profit before tax
0.02
0.04
0.01
Taxes
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-40.79
-16.55
-59.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0.03
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0.03
0
yoy growth (%)
-68.09
410.95
NPM
1.02
7.72
3.93
