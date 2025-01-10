iifl-logo-icon 1
Key Corp Ltd Balance Sheet

289
(1.14%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

57.26

41.03

42.73

34.74

Net Worth

63.26

47.03

48.73

40.74

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

63.26

47.03

48.73

40.74

Fixed Assets

0.33

0.36

0.4

0.44

Intangible Assets

Investments

61.7

45.78

47.25

39.09

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0.06

0.05

0.05

Networking Capital

-0.26

-0.29

-0.22

-0.19

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.01

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.03

0.04

0.87

0.86

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.3

-0.34

-1.11

-1.06

Cash

0.21

0.13

0.18

0.18

Total Assets

62.05

46.04

47.66

39.57

