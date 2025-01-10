Key Corp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.26
41.03
42.73
34.74
Net Worth
63.26
47.03
48.73
40.74
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
63.26
47.03
48.73
40.74
Fixed Assets
0.33
0.36
0.4
0.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
61.7
45.78
47.25
39.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.06
0.05
0.05
Networking Capital
-0.26
-0.29
-0.22
-0.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.03
0.04
0.87
0.86
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.3
-0.34
-1.11
-1.06
Cash
0.21
0.13
0.18
0.18
Total Assets
62.05
46.04
47.66
39.57
No Record Found
