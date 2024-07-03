SectorFinance
Open₹303.55
Prev. Close₹309.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.33
Day's High₹303.55
Day's Low₹303.55
52 Week's High₹354.5
52 Week's Low₹58.7
Book Value₹129.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)182.13
P/E2.45
EPS126.2
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.26
41.03
42.73
34.74
Net Worth
63.26
47.03
48.73
40.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
-0.51
-0.14
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
K B Agarwal
Executive Director
G D Maheshwari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Manju Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Raj Kumar Gupta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Mukul Agarwal
Independent Director
Ravindra Kumar Tandon
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Key Corp Ltd
Summary
Key Corp Limited is one of the oldest Non-Banking Financial Company in the Northern India and was incorporated at Kanpur on 26th November, 1985 in the name of Key Leasing And Finance Ltd. The Company commenced its operations pursuant to Certificate of Commencement of Business granted on 11th December, 1985 by the Registrar of Companies U.P. Kanpur. An application was moved by the Company for change of its name. After this, a fresh Certificate of incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies U.P. Kanpur on 17th April, 1996 by its new name Key Corp Limited. The formation of Company was a pioneering effort of few experts in the field of finance, Banking and Industry who visualised the need of a company to provide efficient financial services to the industry locally and reduce dependence on bigger centers for such services.The Initial Public Issue of the Company of 2,50,000 shares was floated in the year 1986 and was oversubscribed for 6.7 times. The Rights Issue in ratio of 1 : 1 share was issued in the year 1991.The Company uses its own capital resources in business of Hire Purchase and deploy surplus funds in Mutual Funds Units for better earning.
Read More
The Key Corp Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹303.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Key Corp Ltd is ₹182.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Key Corp Ltd is 2.45 and 2.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Key Corp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Key Corp Ltd is ₹58.7 and ₹354.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Key Corp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 98.82%, 3 Years at 81.26%, 1 Year at 397.83%, 6 Month at 63.95%, 3 Month at 1.89% and 1 Month at 14.28%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.