Summary

Key Corp Limited is one of the oldest Non-Banking Financial Company in the Northern India and was incorporated at Kanpur on 26th November, 1985 in the name of Key Leasing And Finance Ltd. The Company commenced its operations pursuant to Certificate of Commencement of Business granted on 11th December, 1985 by the Registrar of Companies U.P. Kanpur. An application was moved by the Company for change of its name. After this, a fresh Certificate of incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies U.P. Kanpur on 17th April, 1996 by its new name Key Corp Limited. The formation of Company was a pioneering effort of few experts in the field of finance, Banking and Industry who visualised the need of a company to provide efficient financial services to the industry locally and reduce dependence on bigger centers for such services.The Initial Public Issue of the Company of 2,50,000 shares was floated in the year 1986 and was oversubscribed for 6.7 times. The Rights Issue in ratio of 1 : 1 share was issued in the year 1991.The Company uses its own capital resources in business of Hire Purchase and deploy surplus funds in Mutual Funds Units for better earning.

