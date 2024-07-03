iifl-logo-icon 1
Key Corp Ltd Share Price

303.55
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open303.55
  • Day's High303.55
  • 52 Wk High354.5
  • Prev. Close309.7
  • Day's Low303.55
  • 52 Wk Low 58.7
  • Turnover (lac)10.33
  • P/E2.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value129.16
  • EPS126.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)182.13
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Key Corp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

303.55

Prev. Close

309.7

Turnover(Lac.)

10.33

Day's High

303.55

Day's Low

303.55

52 Week's High

354.5

52 Week's Low

58.7

Book Value

129.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

182.13

P/E

2.45

EPS

126.2

Divi. Yield

0

Key Corp Ltd Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

Key Corp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Key Corp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.07%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 30.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Key Corp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

57.26

41.03

42.73

34.74

Net Worth

63.26

47.03

48.73

40.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

-0.51

-0.14

-0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Key Corp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Key Corp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

K B Agarwal

Executive Director

G D Maheshwari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Manju Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Raj Kumar Gupta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Mukul Agarwal

Independent Director

Ravindra Kumar Tandon

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Key Corp Ltd

Summary

Key Corp Limited is one of the oldest Non-Banking Financial Company in the Northern India and was incorporated at Kanpur on 26th November, 1985 in the name of Key Leasing And Finance Ltd. The Company commenced its operations pursuant to Certificate of Commencement of Business granted on 11th December, 1985 by the Registrar of Companies U.P. Kanpur. An application was moved by the Company for change of its name. After this, a fresh Certificate of incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies U.P. Kanpur on 17th April, 1996 by its new name Key Corp Limited. The formation of Company was a pioneering effort of few experts in the field of finance, Banking and Industry who visualised the need of a company to provide efficient financial services to the industry locally and reduce dependence on bigger centers for such services.The Initial Public Issue of the Company of 2,50,000 shares was floated in the year 1986 and was oversubscribed for 6.7 times. The Rights Issue in ratio of 1 : 1 share was issued in the year 1991.The Company uses its own capital resources in business of Hire Purchase and deploy surplus funds in Mutual Funds Units for better earning.
Company FAQs

What is the Key Corp Ltd share price today?

The Key Corp Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹303.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Key Corp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Key Corp Ltd is ₹182.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Key Corp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Key Corp Ltd is 2.45 and 2.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Key Corp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Key Corp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Key Corp Ltd is ₹58.7 and ₹354.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Key Corp Ltd?

Key Corp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 98.82%, 3 Years at 81.26%, 1 Year at 397.83%, 6 Month at 63.95%, 3 Month at 1.89% and 1 Month at 14.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Key Corp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Key Corp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.08 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 30.90 %

