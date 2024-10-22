iifl-logo-icon 1
Key Corp Ltd Board Meeting

266.65
(-1.98%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:37:00 AM

Key Corp CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
KEY CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON 22.10.2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024) Revised financial Results for the half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
KEY CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting on 10.08.2024 Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202414 May 2024
KEY CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 27.05.2024 Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
KEY CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 12.02.2024 to consider the Revised Unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. Revised Unaudited Financial Results of the company quarter ended 31st December-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202410 Jan 2024
KEY CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 19.01.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter Ended 31st December-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.01.2024) Publication of Financial Results of our Company for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 in one hindi and one english newspaper. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.01.2024)

Key Corp: Related News

No Record Found

