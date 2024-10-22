|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|KEY CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON 22.10.2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024) Revised financial Results for the half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|KEY CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting on 10.08.2024 Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|KEY CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 27.05.2024 Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|KEY CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 12.02.2024 to consider the Revised Unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. Revised Unaudited Financial Results of the company quarter ended 31st December-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|KEY CORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 19.01.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter Ended 31st December-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.01.2024) Publication of Financial Results of our Company for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 in one hindi and one english newspaper. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.01.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.