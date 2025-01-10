To the Members of KHANDELWAL EXTRACTIONS LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of KHANDELWAL EXTRACTIONS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2023, and the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards ) Rules 2015, as amended ,("Ind AS ") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note No 26 of the financial statements which describes the following matters: There is no manufacturing activities during the year .All the plant and machineries have been sold and manufacturing activities have been closed permanently. Factory building(Godowns) have been given on lease.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report etc., but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report etc. is not made available to us till the date of this report and is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

Responsibility of Management for Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

??Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

??Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

??Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

??Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the" Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income ,statement of changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act

. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements -Refer note no.31 to the financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note no. 32 to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iv (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note no. 33 to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Based on such audit procedures we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv)(a) and (iv) (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year .

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Re : KHANDELWAL EXTRACTIONS LIMITED

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company

on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March, 2023, we report that: i. In respect of its Property ,Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets :

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The company does not have any intangible assets and therefor provision of paragraph3(i)(a)(B) of Companies (Auditors Report ) Order, 2020 are not applicable to company. (b) All the property, plant and equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its property , plant and equipment . No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company the title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company except details below :

Relevant line item in the balance sheet Description of item of property Gross Carrying value Title deeds held in the name of Whether title deed holder is promotor director or relative of Promotor/Directors or Employees of Promotor/Directors Property held since which date Reason for not being held in the name of the company Property plant and equipment Freehold Land Rs. 1.55 lacs Khand elwal Extracti ons Private Limited NO 05.05.1981 The registration process of transfer of name is still in progress as on 31.03.2023

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us , the company has not revalued its property ,plant and equipments (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year .

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us , the company does not hold any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder . Therefore provisions of paragraph 3(i) (e) of the Companies (Auditors Report ) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the company.

ii (a) In respect of its Inventories: The company does not have any inventories and Therefore provisions of paragraph 3(ii) (a) of the Companies(Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the company.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees during the year in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.Therefore provisions of paragraph 3(ii)(b) of Companies (Auditors Report ) Order, 2020 are not applicable to company

. iii (a) In respect of loans secured or unsecured , investments in,provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies,firms, Limited Liability partnerships or any other parties , according to the information and explanations given to us : The company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year and therefore provisions of paragraph3(iii)(a) to 3 (iii)(e) of Companies (Auditors Report ) Order, 2020 are not applicable to company.

(f) The company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to promoters , related parties as defined in clause( 76) of section 2 of the companies act2013 which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayments .Therefore provisions of paragraph 3 (iii)(f) of Companies (Auditors Report ) Order, 2020 are not applicable to company.

iv In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

v In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits within the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act , 2013 and the rules made thereunder. Therefore , the provisions of paragraph 3 (v) of the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2020, are not applicable to the company.

vi The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 the Companies Act, 2013 for the products of the company.

vii According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory and other dues:

(a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax. provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, services tax, duty of custom , duty of excise, value added tax ,cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and services tax , Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Services Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other Statutory dues were in arrear as at 31 March, 2023 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the company, goods and services tax, provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Services Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Add Tax, Cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount Period to which the amount Relates Forum where dispute is pending Central sales/vat Act VAT (U.P) Rs. 16.71 lacs 01-04-2011 to 31-03-2012 Additional Commissioner Gr-2 (Appeal) 2nd Commercial Tax, Kanpur.

viii According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no transactions which have not been recorded in the books of account but have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c ) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not obtained any term loan during the year .Therefore , the provisions of paragraph 3 (ix) (c ) of the Companies (Auditors Report ) order, 2020, are not applicable to the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us , and the procedure performed by us , and on the overall examination of the financial statements of the company , we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedure performed by us, the company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate companies and therefore the provisions of paragraph 3 (ix)(e) and 3(ix) (f) of the Companies (Auditors Report ) order, 2020, are not applicable to the company

x (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, provisions of paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Companies (Auditors Report ) order, 2020, are not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully , partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Therefore provisions of paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2020, are not applicable to the company.

xi (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) No report under sub- section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, has been filed by auditors in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors ) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government .

(c) As represented to us by the management , there are no Whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year .

xii In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us , the company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly , the provisions of paragraph 3 (xii) of the Companies (Auditors Reeport ) order , 2020 , are not applicable to the company.

xiii According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transaction with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv According to the information and explanations given to us , in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

xvi (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from Reserve Bank of India. ( c) The company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Therefore provisions of paragraph 3 (xvi)(c ) of the Companies (Auditors Report ) order , 2020 , are not applicable to the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us , the companys group does not have more than one Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the group.

xvii The company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and therefor the provisions of paragraph 3(xviii) of the Companies (Auditors Report ) order , 2020 , are not applicable to the company.

xix According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. xx (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on such audit procedures we have considered reasonable and appropriate inthe circumstances , section 135 of companies act is not applicable to the company .Therefore provisions of paragraph 3 (xx)(a ) of the Companies (Auditors Report ) order , 2020 , are not applicable to the company.

(b) In view of our comments in paragraph 3(xx)(a) above , the provisions of paragraph 3 (xx)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report ) order , 2020 , are not applicable to the company. xxi The company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture company and therefore provisions of paragraph 3 (xxi) (a ) of the Companies (Auditors Report ) order , 2020 , are not applicable to the company.

For P.L. Tandon & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.- 000186C Place: Kanpur P.P.SINGH Date: 27-05-2023 (Partner) (Membership No.- 072754) UDIN 23072754BGWEDE8926

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN

DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF

KHANDELWAL EXTRACTIONS LIMITED

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KHANDELWAL EXTRACTIONS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.