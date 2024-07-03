iifl-logo-icon 1
Khandelwal Extractions Ltd Share Price

102
(-1.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:13:00 PM

  • Open113.7
  • Day's High113.7
  • 52 Wk High118.67
  • Prev. Close103.95
  • Day's Low102
  • 52 Wk Low 53.45
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E23.57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.28
  • EPS4.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.67
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Khandelwal Extractions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

113.7

Prev. Close

103.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

113.7

Day's Low

102

52 Week's High

118.67

52 Week's Low

53.45

Book Value

33.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.67

P/E

23.57

EPS

4.41

Divi. Yield

0

Khandelwal Extractions Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Khandelwal Extractions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Khandelwal Extractions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.53%

Non-Promoter- 61.46%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 61.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Khandelwal Extractions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.88

0.88

0.88

0.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.74

1.4

1.21

0.91

Net Worth

2.62

2.28

2.09

1.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

5.37

12.56

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-57.23

-17.22

Raw materials

0

0

-4.45

-10.27

As % of sales

0

0

82.89

81.8

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.28

-0.54

-0.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.35

-0.54

-0.5

-0.7

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

Tax paid

0.1

0.11

0.14

0.08

Working capital

-0.17

-0.59

-3.81

-1.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-57.23

-17.22

Op profit growth

-29.63

25.78

-7.41

-181.86

EBIT growth

-35.18

63.57

-11.72

-137.87

Net profit growth

-41.61

22.34

-43.21

-233.46

No Record Found

Khandelwal Extractions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,861.55

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.55

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

365.65

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

508.45

430.891,422.94-1.02074.6110.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Khandelwal Extractions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

K N Khandelwal

WTD & Executive Director

V N Khandelwal

Executive Director / WTD - Finance / CFO

Dinesh Khandelwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Atul Bagla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rekha Kejriwal

Independent Director

Prakhar Pandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Khandelwal Extractions Ltd

Summary

Khandelwal Extractions Limited was incorporated on 24 April, 1981 as a Private Limited Company with the promoter; Anil Khandelwal. The Company got converted to a Public Limited Company on 26 May, 1982.The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of solvent oil.The Companys solvent extraction operations were closed from November 2018. The Company has closed its present operations of manufacturing of rice bran oil/de-oiled rice bran in 2021. In 2022, the Company sold Plant & Machinery, Stores and Spares of the Company and leased out all its godowns at Akrampur-Magarwara, Distt. Unnao.
Company FAQs

What is the Khandelwal Extractions Ltd share price today?

The Khandelwal Extractions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹102 today.

What is the Market Cap of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd is ₹8.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd is 23.57 and 3.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Khandelwal Extractions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd is ₹53.45 and ₹118.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd?

Khandelwal Extractions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.79%, 3 Years at 80.25%, 1 Year at 47.59%, 6 Month at 50.65%, 3 Month at 33.27% and 1 Month at 7.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.54 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 61.46 %

