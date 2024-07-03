Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEdible Oil
Open₹113.7
Prev. Close₹103.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹113.7
Day's Low₹102
52 Week's High₹118.67
52 Week's Low₹53.45
Book Value₹33.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.67
P/E23.57
EPS4.41
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.88
0.88
0.88
0.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.74
1.4
1.21
0.91
Net Worth
2.62
2.28
2.09
1.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
5.37
12.56
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-57.23
-17.22
Raw materials
0
0
-4.45
-10.27
As % of sales
0
0
82.89
81.8
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.28
-0.54
-0.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.35
-0.54
-0.5
-0.7
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
0.1
0.11
0.14
0.08
Working capital
-0.17
-0.59
-3.81
-1.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-57.23
-17.22
Op profit growth
-29.63
25.78
-7.41
-181.86
EBIT growth
-35.18
63.57
-11.72
-137.87
Net profit growth
-41.61
22.34
-43.21
-233.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,861.55
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.55
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
365.65
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
508.45
|430.89
|1,422.94
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
K N Khandelwal
WTD & Executive Director
V N Khandelwal
Executive Director / WTD - Finance / CFO
Dinesh Khandelwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Atul Bagla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rekha Kejriwal
Independent Director
Prakhar Pandey
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Khandelwal Extractions Ltd
Summary
Khandelwal Extractions Limited was incorporated on 24 April, 1981 as a Private Limited Company with the promoter; Anil Khandelwal. The Company got converted to a Public Limited Company on 26 May, 1982.The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of solvent oil.The Companys solvent extraction operations were closed from November 2018. The Company has closed its present operations of manufacturing of rice bran oil/de-oiled rice bran in 2021. In 2022, the Company sold Plant & Machinery, Stores and Spares of the Company and leased out all its godowns at Akrampur-Magarwara, Distt. Unnao.
Read More
The Khandelwal Extractions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹102 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd is ₹8.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd is 23.57 and 3.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Khandelwal Extractions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd is ₹53.45 and ₹118.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Khandelwal Extractions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.79%, 3 Years at 80.25%, 1 Year at 47.59%, 6 Month at 50.65%, 3 Month at 33.27% and 1 Month at 7.14%.
