Khandelwal Extractions Ltd Balance Sheet

94
(-0.20%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:47:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.88

0.88

0.88

0.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.74

1.4

1.21

0.91

Net Worth

2.62

2.28

2.09

1.79

Minority Interest

Debt

0.48

0.88

1.2

1.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.13

0

0

0.14

Total Liabilities

3.23

3.16

3.29

3.13

Fixed Assets

0.59

0.56

0.59

0.85

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.31

0.31

0.43

0.65

Networking Capital

0.26

0.3

0.39

1

Inventories

0

0

0

0.02

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.97

1.06

1.07

1.46

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.65

-0.7

-0.62

-0.42

Cash

2.08

1.99

1.88

0.63

Total Assets

3.24

3.16

3.29

3.13

