Khandelwal Extractions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.88
0.88
0.88
0.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.74
1.4
1.21
0.91
Net Worth
2.62
2.28
2.09
1.79
Minority Interest
Debt
0.48
0.88
1.2
1.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.13
0
0
0.14
Total Liabilities
3.23
3.16
3.29
3.13
Fixed Assets
0.59
0.56
0.59
0.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.31
0.31
0.43
0.65
Networking Capital
0.26
0.3
0.39
1
Inventories
0
0
0
0.02
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.97
1.06
1.07
1.46
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.65
-0.7
-0.62
-0.42
Cash
2.08
1.99
1.88
0.63
Total Assets
3.24
3.16
3.29
3.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.