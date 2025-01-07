iifl-logo-icon 1
Khandelwal Extractions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

5.37

12.56

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-57.23

-17.22

Raw materials

0

0

-4.45

-10.27

As % of sales

0

0

82.89

81.8

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.28

-0.54

-0.75

As % of sales

0

0

10.07

6.04

Other costs

-0.14

-0.29

-0.83

-2.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

15.58

16.1

Operating profit

-0.4

-0.57

-0.45

-0.49

OPM

0

0

-8.55

-3.95

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

Interest expense

-0.07

-0.1

-0.23

-0.4

Other income

0.17

0.18

0.24

0.24

Profit before tax

-0.35

-0.54

-0.5

-0.7

Taxes

0.1

0.11

0.14

0.08

Tax rate

-29.22

-20.99

-29.51

-12.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.25

-0.43

-0.35

-0.62

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.25

-0.43

-0.35

-0.62

yoy growth (%)

-41.61

22.34

-43.21

-233.46

NPM

0

0

-6.58

-4.95

