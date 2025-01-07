Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
5.37
12.56
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-57.23
-17.22
Raw materials
0
0
-4.45
-10.27
As % of sales
0
0
82.89
81.8
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.28
-0.54
-0.75
As % of sales
0
0
10.07
6.04
Other costs
-0.14
-0.29
-0.83
-2.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
15.58
16.1
Operating profit
-0.4
-0.57
-0.45
-0.49
OPM
0
0
-8.55
-3.95
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
Interest expense
-0.07
-0.1
-0.23
-0.4
Other income
0.17
0.18
0.24
0.24
Profit before tax
-0.35
-0.54
-0.5
-0.7
Taxes
0.1
0.11
0.14
0.08
Tax rate
-29.22
-20.99
-29.51
-12.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.25
-0.43
-0.35
-0.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.25
-0.43
-0.35
-0.62
yoy growth (%)
-41.61
22.34
-43.21
-233.46
NPM
0
0
-6.58
-4.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.