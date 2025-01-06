Khandelwal Extractions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.35
-0.54
-0.5
-0.7
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
0.1
0.11
0.14
0.08
Working capital
-0.17
-0.59
-3.81
-1.49
Other operating items
Operating
-0.47
-1.07
-4.21
-2.16
Capital expenditure
-0.04
0
0
0.03
Free cash flow
-0.51
-1.07
-4.21
-2.13
Equity raised
2.33
3.19
3.79
5.27
Investing
-0.11
0.11
0
0
Financing
2.4
2.4
-0.02
0.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.1
4.62
-0.45
3.82
