Khandelwal Extractions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

97.5
(-6.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Khandelwal Extra FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.35

-0.54

-0.5

-0.7

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

Tax paid

0.1

0.11

0.14

0.08

Working capital

-0.17

-0.59

-3.81

-1.49

Other operating items

Operating

-0.47

-1.07

-4.21

-2.16

Capital expenditure

-0.04

0

0

0.03

Free cash flow

-0.51

-1.07

-4.21

-2.13

Equity raised

2.33

3.19

3.79

5.27

Investing

-0.11

0.11

0

0

Financing

2.4

2.4

-0.02

0.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.1

4.62

-0.45

3.82

