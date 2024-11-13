Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

KHANDELWAL EXTRACTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September2024 and to consider recommendations of Committees if any. Further the trading window of the Company shall remain closed from 1st October 2024 till 15th November 2024 for dealing in Companys securities by designated Employees/Directors/promoters of the Company and other Connected persons Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting of M/s Khandelwal Extractions Limited held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

KHANDELWAL EXTRACTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June2024 and to consider recommendations of Committees if any. Further the trading window of the Company shall remain closed from 1st July 2024 till 14th August 2024 for dealing in Companys securities by designated Employees/Directors/promoters of the Company and other Connected persons. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Ms. Satyansha Dubey, the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company has hereby resigned fromj the position of the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f 31.08.2024 after close of business hours and she shall cease to be associated with the Company w.e.f 31.08.2024 after the close of business hours. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

KHANDELWAL EXTRACTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March2024. Further the trading window of the Company shall remain closed from 1st April2024 till 29th May2024 for dealing in Companys securities by designated employees/promoters/directors of the Company and other connected persons. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 we are submitting herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting of M/s Khandelwal Extractions Ltd held on Monday, 27th May, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015, we are submitting herewith the following:- 1. Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31,2024 2. Auditors report for the period ended March 31,2024 3. Declaration of Audit report with unmodified opinion for the period ended March 31,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024