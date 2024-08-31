iifl-logo-icon 1
Khandelwal Extractions Ltd AGM

86.1
(-2.51%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with schedule III, we are submitting herewith the public notice published in Jansatta, Lucknow edition and Financial Express, New Delhi edition newspaper 28.08.2024, in compliance with Ministry of Corporate affairs Circular 20/2020 dated 05, May 2020. Pursuant to regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the register of the Members and Share transfer books of the company will remain closed from 20th September, 2024 to 28th September, 2024(both days inclusive) for the purpose of 42nd Annual general meeting of the company scheduled to be held on Saturday September 23rd, 2024. Read less.. Pursuant to regulation 42 of the SEBI(Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the register of members and share transfer books of the company will remain closed from 20th September, 2024 to 28th September, 2024(both days inclusive) for the purpose of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the company schedule to be held on Saturday September 28th, 2024. We are re-submitting this file since in the previous submission, there occurred a clerical error in the date of AGM while writing body of the submission. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI(LISTING OBLIGATION AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS), Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III, We are submitting herewith the outcome of the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the company held on Saturday , 28th September, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at 50 MIG Bungalow, W Block, Keshav Nagar,- Kanpur-208014 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)

