Khandelwal Extractions Limited was incorporated on 24 April, 1981 as a Private Limited Company with the promoter; Anil Khandelwal. The Company got converted to a Public Limited Company on 26 May, 1982.The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of solvent oil.The Companys solvent extraction operations were closed from November 2018. The Company has closed its present operations of manufacturing of rice bran oil/de-oiled rice bran in 2021. In 2022, the Company sold Plant & Machinery, Stores and Spares of the Company and leased out all its godowns at Akrampur-Magarwara, Distt. Unnao.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.