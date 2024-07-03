iifl-logo-icon 1
Khandelwal Extractions Ltd

Khandelwal Extractions Limited was incorporated on 24 April, 1981 as a Private Limited Company with the promoter; Anil Khandelwal. The Company got converted to a Public Limited Company on 26 May, 1982.The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of solvent oil.The Companys solvent extraction operations were closed from November 2018. The Company has closed its present operations of manufacturing of rice bran oil/de-oiled rice bran in 2021. In 2022, the Company sold Plant & Machinery, Stores and Spares of the Company and leased out all its godowns at Akrampur-Magarwara, Distt. Unnao.

