Khyati Global Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.18
1.29
1.29
0.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.71
7.5
6
4.58
Net Worth
11.89
8.79
7.29
5.19
Minority Interest
Debt
19.91
16.72
16.35
18.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.08
0.05
0.07
Total Liabilities
31.8
25.59
23.69
23.48
Fixed Assets
1.72
1.9
2.18
1.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.81
3.2
2.63
3.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
25.71
20.05
18.12
16.52
Inventories
11.18
4.56
1.45
1.04
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
26.41
16.04
18.74
15.72
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.09
7.96
8.92
6.05
Sundry Creditors
-18.97
-6.38
-8.12
-4.75
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2
-2.13
-2.87
-1.54
Cash
0.55
0.44
0.76
2.12
Total Assets
31.79
25.59
23.69
23.48
