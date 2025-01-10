iifl-logo-icon 1
Khyati Global Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

67
(-0.01%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.18

1.29

1.29

0.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.71

7.5

6

4.58

Net Worth

11.89

8.79

7.29

5.19

Minority Interest

Debt

19.91

16.72

16.35

18.22

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.08

0.05

0.07

Total Liabilities

31.8

25.59

23.69

23.48

Fixed Assets

1.72

1.9

2.18

1.83

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.81

3.2

2.63

3.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

25.71

20.05

18.12

16.52

Inventories

11.18

4.56

1.45

1.04

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

26.41

16.04

18.74

15.72

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.09

7.96

8.92

6.05

Sundry Creditors

-18.97

-6.38

-8.12

-4.75

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2

-2.13

-2.87

-1.54

Cash

0.55

0.44

0.76

2.12

Total Assets

31.79

25.59

23.69

23.48

