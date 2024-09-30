iifl-logo-icon 1
Khyati Global Ventures Ltd Share Price

67
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:38:00 AM

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

  • Open67
  • Day's High67
  • 52 Wk High105
  • Prev. Close67
  • Day's Low67
  • 52 Wk Low 67
  • Turnover (lac)0.8
  • P/E15.16
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.91
  • EPS4.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46.75
  • Div. Yield0
Khyati Global Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

67

Prev. Close

67

Turnover(Lac.)

0.8

Day's High

67

Day's Low

67

52 Week's High

105

52 Week's Low

67

Book Value

38.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46.75

P/E

15.16

EPS

4.42

Divi. Yield

0

Khyati Global Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Khyati Global Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Khyati Global Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:50 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.85%

Non-Promoter- 37.14%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Khyati Global Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.18

1.29

1.29

0.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.71

7.5

6

4.58

Net Worth

11.89

8.79

7.29

5.19

Minority Interest

Khyati Global Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Khyati Global Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Ramesh Rughani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Charu Srivastava

Joint Managing Director

Hiren Navnitbhai Raithatha

Joint Managing Director

Aditi Hiren Raithatha

Non Executive Director

Khyati Ramesh Rughani

Independent Director

Darshan Anilbhai Dashani

Independent Director

Farhaad Rustom Dastoor

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Khyati Global Ventures Ltd

Summary

Khyati Global Ventures Ltd was incorporated as Khyati Advisory Services Limited on May 10, 1993 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Company status was changed to Private limited and the name of Company was changed to Khyati Impex Private Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on November 24, 2021. Further name was changed to Khyati Advisory Services Private Limited on April 4, 2022. Thereafter, the Constitution of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Khyati Advisory Services Limited on May 06, 2022 and further Company name was changed to Khyati Global Ventures Limited on April 26, 2024 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is an Exporter and Re-packager of variety of FMCG products which include sub-categories of Food stuff, Non-food FMCG products, Household Products, Festive handicraft items and it also deal in Pharmaceutical products. The major customers include wholesalers and super market importers who runs a chain of supermarkets located in foreign countries. The Company deals in basic items used by end consumers in day-to-day life.The Company deals in various product in categories of Food stuffs, Non-Food FMCG Products, Pharmaceuticals, Household products, festive, Pooja and Handicraft items. It further deals with Indian brands used worldwide such as Everest, Parle G, MDH, Fortune, Aashirvad, Gowardhan, Balaji Wafers, Haldirams, Himalay
Company FAQs

What is the Khyati Global Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Khyati Global Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Khyati Global Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Khyati Global Ventures Ltd is ₹46.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Khyati Global Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Khyati Global Ventures Ltd is 15.16 and 1.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Khyati Global Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Khyati Global Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Khyati Global Ventures Ltd is ₹67 and ₹105 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Khyati Global Ventures Ltd?

Khyati Global Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -32.83% and 1 Month at -1.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Khyati Global Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Khyati Global Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.86 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.14 %

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

