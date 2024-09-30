Summary

Khyati Global Ventures Ltd was incorporated as Khyati Advisory Services Limited on May 10, 1993 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Company status was changed to Private limited and the name of Company was changed to Khyati Impex Private Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on November 24, 2021. Further name was changed to Khyati Advisory Services Private Limited on April 4, 2022. Thereafter, the Constitution of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Khyati Advisory Services Limited on May 06, 2022 and further Company name was changed to Khyati Global Ventures Limited on April 26, 2024 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is an Exporter and Re-packager of variety of FMCG products which include sub-categories of Food stuff, Non-food FMCG products, Household Products, Festive handicraft items and it also deal in Pharmaceutical products. The major customers include wholesalers and super market importers who runs a chain of supermarkets located in foreign countries. The Company deals in basic items used by end consumers in day-to-day life.The Company deals in various product in categories of Food stuffs, Non-Food FMCG Products, Pharmaceuticals, Household products, festive, Pooja and Handicraft items. It further deals with Indian brands used worldwide such as Everest, Parle G, MDH, Fortune, Aashirvad, Gowardhan, Balaji Wafers, Haldirams, Himalay

