SectorTrading
Open₹67
Prev. Close₹67
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.8
Day's High₹67
Day's Low₹67
52 Week's High₹105
52 Week's Low₹67
Book Value₹38.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46.75
P/E15.16
EPS4.42
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.18
1.29
1.29
0.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.71
7.5
6
4.58
Net Worth
11.89
8.79
7.29
5.19
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Ramesh Rughani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Charu Srivastava
Joint Managing Director
Hiren Navnitbhai Raithatha
Joint Managing Director
Aditi Hiren Raithatha
Non Executive Director
Khyati Ramesh Rughani
Independent Director
Darshan Anilbhai Dashani
Independent Director
Farhaad Rustom Dastoor
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Khyati Global Ventures Ltd
Summary
Khyati Global Ventures Ltd was incorporated as Khyati Advisory Services Limited on May 10, 1993 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Company status was changed to Private limited and the name of Company was changed to Khyati Impex Private Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on November 24, 2021. Further name was changed to Khyati Advisory Services Private Limited on April 4, 2022. Thereafter, the Constitution of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Khyati Advisory Services Limited on May 06, 2022 and further Company name was changed to Khyati Global Ventures Limited on April 26, 2024 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is an Exporter and Re-packager of variety of FMCG products which include sub-categories of Food stuff, Non-food FMCG products, Household Products, Festive handicraft items and it also deal in Pharmaceutical products. The major customers include wholesalers and super market importers who runs a chain of supermarkets located in foreign countries. The Company deals in basic items used by end consumers in day-to-day life.The Company deals in various product in categories of Food stuffs, Non-Food FMCG Products, Pharmaceuticals, Household products, festive, Pooja and Handicraft items. It further deals with Indian brands used worldwide such as Everest, Parle G, MDH, Fortune, Aashirvad, Gowardhan, Balaji Wafers, Haldirams, Himalay
The Khyati Global Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Khyati Global Ventures Ltd is ₹46.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Khyati Global Ventures Ltd is 15.16 and 1.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Khyati Global Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Khyati Global Ventures Ltd is ₹67 and ₹105 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Khyati Global Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -32.83% and 1 Month at -1.83%.
