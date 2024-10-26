Khyati Global Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the half year ended on 30th September 2024 Appointed Mr. Milind Shah (M. No. 107119) proprietor of M/s Milind P. Shah & Co. (FRN:- 159597) as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 Appointed Mr. Sanjay Dholakia (M.No. F2655) proprietor of M/s Sanjay Dholakia & Associates as the Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024) Revised Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the six month s period ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.12.2024)